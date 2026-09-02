CJ Perry To Release New Spy Thriller Novel “Bulletproof Angel”

Former WWE star CJ Perry, best known to wrestling fans as Lana, is expanding into the literary world with the release of a new spy thriller.

Perry will release “Bulletproof Angel” on November 10, 2026.

Described as a high-octane spy thriller, the novel centers around Reagan Ashe, a young CIA operative sent on her first undercover assignment in Russia. Posing as the girlfriend of a ruthless mafia boss, Ashe is tasked with preventing a multi-billion-dollar arms deal involving advanced military technology.

The official description for the project reads:

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 2026

A high-octane spy thriller from the international bestselling author of Arena Mode and The North Valley Grimoire

Reagan Ashe—a young CIA operative on her first undercover assignment in Russia—poses as the girlfriend of a ruthless mafia boss. Her mission: shut down a multi-billion dollar arms deal that could lead to a terror group acquiring next-gen military tech… weaponry so advanced it would shift the balance of power on a global scale.

When a firefight erupts, the code to unlock a superweapon known as the “Skeleton Key” is destroyed, but not before Reagan uses her photographic memory to capture every line. With her cover blown, Reagan is hunted through Moscow’s icy streets: no backup, no exit strategy, nowhere to hide . . . and the world’s deadliest weapon trapped in her mind.

Disavowed and left for dead, her time is running out, until a legendary spy comes out of retirement for an unauthorized extraction: a woman she hasn’t spoken to in years . . . her mother, Bex. The unlikely duo are forced to work out their differences as one navigates the harsh realities of life on the run, and the other has to reconcile with a dark past she thought she’d left behind.

Another gripping story from Blake Northcott, Bulletproof Angel is a well-shaken cocktail of blistering action, double-crosses, and a treacherous cat-and-mouse game—all leading to an explosive climax that lands like a missile strike.

The project is also associated with international bestselling author Blake Northcott, whose previous work includes Arena Mode and The North Valley Grimoire.

Perry spent several years with WWE under the Lana name, initially becoming known as the manager of Rusev before eventually transitioning into an active in-ring competitor herself.

“Bulletproof Angel” is scheduled for release on November 10, 2026.