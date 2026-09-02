WWE Files New Trademark For “WWE Vault”

WWE has filed a new trademark application related to its increasingly prominent WWE Vault brand.

On September 1, WWE filed to trademark the term “WWE Vault,” with the application covering professional wrestling programming distributed through television, broadcast media and other platforms.

The WWE Vault YouTube channel launched in 2024 and has since become a major destination for content from the company’s extensive archives. The channel regularly features classic matches and shows alongside rare and previously unreleased footage from WWE’s library.

The new application follows WWE’s previous attempts to secure trademark protection for the WWE Vault name. An earlier filing encountered issues between 2024 and 2026 due to potential confusion with an existing “The Vault” trademark held by a ticketing company.

The goods and services description attached to WWE’s latest filing reads:

“Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”

WWE has also expanded its use of the Vault branding beyond YouTube as it continues finding new ways to package and distribute its extensive video library.

For example, the collection of older Raw episodes available through Netflix is presented under the “WWE Raw Vault” name.

As of this writing, the WWE Vault YouTube channel has grown to 4.29 million subscribers.

Among the channel’s newest releases this week is “WWE Retrospective: AJ Styles,” continuing WWE’s efforts to use the Vault brand for both archival footage and retrospective programming.