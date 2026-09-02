Wrestling Veteran Calls Penta vs. Rey Fenix The “Best Match Of 2026”

Tommy Dreamer has offered extremely high praise for Penta vs. Rey Fenix on the August 31, 2026 edition of WWE Raw, calling the encounter the best professional wrestling match of the year so far.

The brothers collided in the main event of Monday night’s show, with Penta ultimately defeating Fenix to earn a major World Championship opportunity.

As a result of the victory, Penta will challenge Roman Reigns for the World Championship on the September 14 edition of Raw in Mexico.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Dreamer immediately placed Penta vs. Fenix at the top of his list of matches from 2026. “Match of the year. It’s seriously the best match of 2026, which is a slew of insane matches. And why I say that, it’s because it’s the most recent best match. Because honestly, if you were to write down the top 10 matches, you would have to be really, really pressed hard.”

Dreamer acknowledged that 2026 has already produced numerous potential Match of the Year contenders across professional wrestling, making it particularly difficult to narrow down a definitive list.

However, he believes the Raw main event surpassed everything he has seen so far. “I know today’s the last day of August, but we still have three months to go, and to try to name three top matches off the charts, because we have been seeing so, so many across the board in professional wrestling. I mean, hell, Chad Gable, Rey Mysterio was a match of the year candidate up until, what? The fatal four-way on Sunday could have been a match of the year candidate. Kendal Grey, Kelani Jordan could have been a match of the year candidate. However, it doesn’t pale in comparison to tonight’s match.”

Dreamer’s praise comes after a particularly significant victory for Penta, who now moves from facing his brother in the Raw main event to challenging one of WWE’s biggest stars.

Penta will receive his opportunity against Reigns when Raw heads to Mexico on September 14, with the World Championship on the line.