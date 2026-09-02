John Cena Reveals Why He Uses The Miz As An Example For Young WWE Talent

The Miz celebrated the 20th anniversary of his WWE in-ring debut this week, with longtime rival John Cena among those congratulating him on reaching the milestone.

Miz made his official SmackDown in-ring debut with a victory over Tatanka in a match taped on August 29, 2006. The bout aired several days later on the September 1 edition of the show.

Cena acknowledged Miz’s anniversary on social media and revealed that he regularly uses the former WWE Champion as an example when speaking with younger wrestlers about work ethic and making the most of opportunities. “Respect is earned. You earned mine a long time ago,” Cena wrote. “Each sunset makes it far more difficult for most anyone else to deny theirs.”

Cena then praised Miz for his longevity and the example he continues to set for younger talent. “Congratulations on an incredible 20 years,” he continued. “You ARE the example I consistently bring up to young talent of effort & turning anything into entertaining!”

Cena and Miz share considerable history in WWE, most notably headlining WrestleMania 27 in 2011 in a WWE Championship match that also heavily involved The Rock.

Although Miz had expressed interest in facing Cena one final time during Cena’s retirement tour, the match never took place. Miz instead appeared during Cena’s retirement show and later interacted with him at WrestleMania 42, which Cena hosted.

In his own anniversary message, the 45-year-old Miz reflected on proving his doubters wrong and made it clear that he isn’t preparing to end his career anytime soon. “20 years ago today, I made my WWE in-ring debut,” Miz wrote. “Most said I wouldn’t last. That aged well. And the best part? I’m not done yet. Still here. Still must-see. Still AWESOME.”

Miz also invited fans to celebrate the anniversary by sharing their favorite moments from his two decades with WWE. “Show me your favorite Miz moment,” he continued. “Tag me and I may repost. Consider that your assignment. Class dismissed.”

Miz remains active both on television and at WWE live events. He is scheduled to team with Kit Wilson against Bakusai members Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki on this Friday’s taped edition of SmackDown.

He has also competed regularly on WWE’s live event circuit throughout the summer, frequently working against Danhausen and Kevin Owens.