WWE NXT Roster Cuts Expand To 10 Confirmed Releases

WWE’s latest round of NXT and developmental roster cuts has expanded significantly, with 10 talents now reported as having been released from the company.

Earlier reports indicated that Jasper Troy and PJ Vasa were among those departing WWE, with additional releases expected to surface.

According to Fightful Select, the list has now grown to 10 names across the NXT roster and WWE’s developmental system.

The reported releases are:

Wendy Choo

Adriana Rizzo

Zena Sterling

Anya Rune

Braxton Cole

Jasper Troy

PJ Vasa

Gary Wilson

Ellen Akesson

Marcus Brown

Troy’s departure had emerged earlier after he posted “30 Days” alongside a black heart emoji on X, seemingly referencing the 30-day non-compete period associated with released NXT talent. PWInsider subsequently confirmed that Troy had been released and reported that additional NXT cuts were underway.

Troy was one of the more recognizable names included in the cuts after winning the inaugural season of WWE LFG under Booker T’s mentorship. He went on to challenge Oba Femi for the NXT Championship and later held the WWE Speed Championship for 105 days.

Wendy Choo is another established NXT name included in the latest round. She had been part of WWE’s developmental system for several years and underwent multiple character transformations during her time with the company.

Adriana Rizzo had also become a familiar face on NXT television through her association with Tony D’Angelo and The Family.

The latest cuts appear to be focused on WWE’s developmental system. PWInsider previously reported that main roster releases were not expected to be part of this particular round.

Additional details surrounding the departures, including the circumstances behind individual releases, have yet to emerge.

God is good, all the time. All the time, God is good! Fa’afetai I le atua Thank you @WWE for opening the door for me into pro wrestling… what a journey! Looking forward to more motion, more blessings, more life 🙏🏽 #30Days — Penina Tuilaepa (@PJVasa_WWE) September 4, 2026