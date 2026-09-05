WWE SmackDown Results – September 4, 2026

Location: Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio

Commentary Team: Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

WWE presented SmackDown live from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, September 4, 2026.

The show featured CM Punk defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against hometown star Johnny Gargano, Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley facing Fatal Influence, and the latest developments ahead of Sunday Night’s Main Event.

Full results from the show are below.

GUNTHER, Sami Zayn, Finn Bálor and Kevin Owens Open SmackDown

GUNTHER entered the ring and demanded that Sami Zayn confront him, warning that SmackDown would not continue until Zayn appeared.

Zayn emerged on the stage but maintained his distance due to his broken hand. He accused GUNTHER of portraying himself as the victim when Zayn believed he was the one who had been robbed.

Zayn said he should still be WWE Champion and launched into an angry tirade against CM Punk, calling the champion a fraud and hypocrite. He argued that he was WWE’s real working-class hero but had continued to be denied opportunities to reclaim the title.

Zayn noted that GUNTHER, Finn Bálor and Kevin Owens had all been given opportunities while he was excluded. He vowed to sabotage every future No. 1 Contender’s Match until he received justice, declaring, “If I don’t sleep, no one sleeps. If I don’t eat, no one eats. Nobody gets theirs until I get mine. No justice, no peace.”

GUNTHER threatened to drag Zayn into the ring, but Zayn reminded him that he was not medically cleared.

Bálor then appeared and demanded “justice for Finn” following the events of the previous week. As GUNTHER and Bálor approached, Zayn attempted to escape.

Kevin Owens’ music hit, and Owens chased Zayn through the crowd.

CM Punk Offers Johnny Gargano a Championship Match

Backstage, CM Punk agreed with Nick Aldis that SmackDown needed a new No. 1 contender. Aldis explained that every attempt to establish one had been ruined by Sami Zayn.

Punk wanted to fight Zayn but did not believe he should be rewarded for his behavior.

The champion then found Johnny Gargano lying across a production crate. Punk asked whether Gargano had fought his way into WWE to sit on a crate or become a champion.

Candice LeRae said she had been trying to motivate Gargano for months without success. Punk invoked Gargano’s history as “Johnny Wrestling” and reminded him that he had been born and raised in Cleveland.

Punk challenged Gargano to an Undisputed WWE Championship match later that night. Gargano returned to his feet and accepted, signaling the return of Johnny Wrestling.

Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley vs. Fatal Influence

Alexa Bliss accompanied Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley, while Jacy Jayne joined Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid at ringside.

Henley initially prepared to face Paxley but immediately tagged Reid into the match. Fatal Influence isolated Paxley and maintained control through quick tags.

Paxley eventually created an opening with a roundhouse kick and reached Charlotte, who entered with a flying double crossbody and a series of chops.

Charlotte delivered the Walkover Lariat and caught Henley with a fallaway slam before answering Reid’s superkick with Natural Selection.

Paxley returned and wiped out both opponents with a flying crossbody at ringside. She attempted to apply the Figure Eight to Reid, but Jayne interfered.

Bliss drove Jayne into the ring post, while Charlotte took Henley down with a penalty kick. Reid attempted an O’Connor Roll on Paxley, but Charlotte struck her with the Queen’s Boot behind the referee’s back.

Paxley followed with Cemetery Drive for the victory.

Winners: Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley

Fatal Influence attacked the winners after the match and received assistance from Jade Cargill and The Baddies. The Baddies delivered BTA to Paxley before Cargill planted Charlotte with Jaded.

Nikki Bella and Paige Exchange Personal Insults

Cathy Kelley asked Nikki Bella about criticism that she had taken her rivalry with Paige too far.

Nikki said her mistake had been placing too much trust in Paige, whom she blamed for Brie Bella’s injury and the disruption of Nikki’s return. She insulted Paige and claimed she displayed more passion behind closed doors than inside the ring.

Paige confronted Nikki and said she enjoyed making her uncomfortable. She claimed Nikki had disliked her from the beginning because Paige built her career around “Hustle, Loyalty and Respect,” while Nikki had slept with it.

Paige warned Nikki to bring everything she had to their match in Mexico City or risk having her career ended faster than her last relationship.

GUNTHER Confronts Nick Aldis

GUNTHER questioned Nick Aldis’ recent decisions and argued that he never should have been placed in the position that led to Sami Zayn interfering in the previous week’s No. 1 Contender’s Match.

He dismissed Finn Bálor as a “ghost” who should not be in championship contention and criticized Aldis for granting Johnny Gargano an Undisputed WWE Championship opportunity.

GUNTHER suggested that competing against him at SummerSlam had made Aldis addicted to the spotlight. He accused the general manager of making increasingly erratic decisions to keep attention on himself.

Aldis thanked “Doctor GUNTHER” for his concern and told him to direct any complaints about Gargano toward CM Punk. He added that the other issues would have to wait because he had important business involving the WWE Women’s Championship.

After Aldis left, Danhausen appeared and placed a hand on GUNTHER’s shoulder. He assured “Gooner” that everything would be okay, prompting GUNTHER to warn him never to touch him again.

Danhausen then placed a photograph of himself on Aldis’ desk identifying him as Employee of the Month.

Chelsea Green Cleared to Compete

Nick Aldis introduced Dr. Woodruff to provide a public update on WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green.

Green interrupted before the doctor could speak and declared that she was not going to beg, cry or plead. She reminded Aldis that she remained champion and had waited 13 years to win the title.

Green acknowledged that every woman in the locker room had placed a target on her, but said she was more concerned about protecting her legacy than her health.

Aldis respected her position but explained that ensuring her safety was part of his responsibility. He then allowed Dr. Woodruff to deliver his assessment.

The doctor confirmed that Green’s fractured orbital bone was healing but had not fully recovered. However, he medically cleared her to compete as long as she wore her protective face mask at all times.

Nia Jax immediately appeared and demanded a championship match. Jax threatened to break Green’s other orbital bone if she refused, describing the champion as being made of glass.

Aldis granted Jax a WWE Women’s Championship opportunity for the following week in Mexico City. He then announced that Jax would face Tiffany Stratton immediately.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax

Chelsea Green accompanied Tiffany Stratton, while Lash Legend accompanied Nia Jax.

The impromptu match began during the commercial break, with Jax controlling Stratton using the Cobra Clutch.

Stratton escaped with elbows and a sit-out jawbreaker before sending Jax into the turnbuckles. She followed with a hurricanrana and running basement dropkick for a two-count.

Jax caught Stratton in midair and dropped her ribs-first across the top rope. She followed with a pop-up headbutt and dragged Stratton into position for the Annihilator.

Stratton stopped the attempt and connected with two Stunners and a crucifix bomb, but Jax kicked out.

When Stratton moved toward the corner, Legend interfered. Stratton dropkicked her from the apron, but the distraction allowed Jax to deliver a Samoan Drop.

Jax dragged Stratton back to the corner and connected with the Annihilator for the pinfall.

Winner: Nia Jax

Following the match, Jax ripped the protective mask from Green’s face and threw it outside. An angry Green entered the ring and confronted her upcoming challenger before checking on Stratton.

Kevin Owens Discusses CM Punk’s Motives

Byron Saxton asked Kevin Owens about Johnny Gargano receiving an Undisputed WWE Championship match in his hometown, similar to the opportunity Owens had recently received in Toronto.

Owens said he was happy for Gargano but warned that CM Punk had not granted the match out of kindness. He believed Punk was using Gargano to lure Sami Zayn to ringside.

Owens admitted he almost respected the strategy but said he could never respect Punk himself. He added that if Zayn appeared during the title match, he would not be alone.

WWE announced that Quavo would perform live at Sunday Night’s Main Event.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton Sit-Down Interview

Corey Graves sat down with Cody Rhodes ahead of his match against Randy Orton at Sunday Night’s Main Event.

Before Cody could explain how their friendship deteriorated, Orton interrupted and inserted himself into the interview. He reminded Cody that a stipulation prevented them from touching each other before Sunday.

Orton repeated the personal insults he had directed toward Cody’s mother, wife and dog the previous week. He mocked Cody for refusing to respond physically and questioned what his family would think of him.

Orton claimed Cody’s restraint proved that he valued the Undisputed WWE Championship more than his family. He called Cody an addict and said he was more sick and twisted than Orton had ever been accused of being.

Cody calmly acknowledged that Orton might be right about him being sick. However, he warned that if Orton’s assessment was accurate, he was “screwed” on Sunday.

Tessitore and Barrett then reviewed the card for Sunday Night’s Main Event.

Lil Yachty and Baron Corbin Trade Insults

Trick Williams spoke with Lil Yachty backstage and encouraged him to remain focused on his match against Baron Corbin.

Yachty showed Trick a training video he had created about Corbin, featuring footage from the WWE Performance Center and an appearance by Ace Steel. Throughout the video, Yachty repeatedly described Corbin as boring.

Corbin interrupted and said he was glad Yachty was treating their match like a joke because many people considered Yachty’s music to be one.

Trick mocked Corbin by calling him “Megamind” and “Mr. Clean” before promising to regain the United States Championship.

Corbin reminded Trick that his chance of receiving another championship opportunity depended on Yachty winning their match. He then promised to slaughter Yachty at Sunday Night’s Main Event.

A vignette aired promoting Bakusai.

Bakusai vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson

Kyoki and Kit Wilson began the match. Wilson attempted to show off after throwing his shirt at Kyoki, but Kyoki responded with running crossbodies, a corner clothesline and basement dropkick.

The Miz tagged himself in and proposed a test of strength, only for Kyoki to stomp on his foot. Kyoki continued trading chops with Miz before Shinsuke Nakamura entered.

Nakamura caught Miz with a running knee and avoided the Awesome Clothesline before delivering a sliding German suplex.

Wilson distracted Nakamura, allowing Miz to deliver a low blow behind the referee’s back. Wilson then attacked Nakamura with a diving uppercut on the floor.

Miz and Wilson isolated Nakamura until he caught Miz with a spinning heel kick and tagged Kyoki.

Kyoki ran through Wilson with headscissors takedowns before causing a meeting of the minds between his opponents. He followed with a diving senton onto both men at ringside.

Back inside, Kyoki delivered a Falcon Arrow to Wilson for a two-count. Miz attempted the Skull-Crushing Finale, but Kyoki escaped with an arm drag.

Nakamura hit Miz with the Kinshasa before Wilson surprised Kyoki with a roll-up. Kyoki kicked out and delivered a reverse Stunner for the victory.

Winners: Bakusai

After the match, The MFTs appeared on the stage alongside Haku and stared down Bakusai.

A video package aired featuring The War Raiders, Damian Priest and R-Truth.

WWE announced that The War Raiders will defend the AAA World Tag Team Championship against Priest and R-Truth on next week’s SmackDown from Mexico City.

Paige will also face Nikki Bella, while Chelsea Green will defend the WWE Women’s Championship against Nia Jax.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 was confirmed for November 7 at Riyadh Season Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

Giulia and Blake Monroe Brawl

Cathy Kelley interviewed Blake Monroe in the Gorilla Position ahead of another scheduled match against Giulia.

Asked why she had accepted after previously describing the match as beneath her, Monroe maintained that it remained below her standards and claimed she deserved a grander opponent and entrance.

Giulia attacked Monroe from behind before the interview could continue. The two brawled near the stage, with Giulia throwing Monroe into the LED screen.

Officials attempted to separate them, but Giulia broke free and dropped Monroe with Arrivederci. Their scheduled match was subsequently cancelled.

Sami Zayn Speaks to Johnny Gargano

Sami Zayn approached Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae backstage before the main event.

Zayn said he was pleased to see Gargano back on his feet and insisted the upcoming match was about justice for wrestlers like them.

He told Gargano not to worry about Zayn’s desire for a championship opportunity and promised to have his back, even if he did not accompany him to ringside.

Zayn encouraged Gargano to capitalize if an opportunity presented itself and warned him not to repeat Kevin Owens’ mistake in Toronto.

He also promised Gargano the first championship opportunity if Johnny managed to defeat Punk.

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

CM Punk (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

CM Punk opened with consecutive bodyslams, but Johnny Gargano escaped a third and responded with punches.

Gargano avoided an early GTS attempt and caught Punk with a hurricanrana, step-up enzuigiri and slingshot pescado.

Punk took control during the commercial break and grounded Gargano with a chin lock. He followed with a calf kick, running high knee and short-arm clothesline.

Punk climbed to the top rope but became distracted while looking for Sami Zayn. Gargano attacked, although Punk knocked him back to the canvas.

Punk attempted a flying crossbody, but Gargano rolled through for a two-count. Gargano later countered another GTS attempt into a pinning combination and followed with a superkick for another nearfall.

Punk answered Gargano’s rolling elbow attempt with a roundhouse kick. Gargano recovered and connected with an apron enzuigiri and slingshot Spear for two.

Gargano mocked the champion, but Punk blocked Meeting in the Middle and delivered a Blue Thunder Bomb.

As Punk prepared for the GTS, Sami Zayn appeared at ringside. Punk attacked Zayn, who escaped into the ring and distracted the referee.

Candice LeRae caught Punk with a flying hurricanrana, allowing Gargano to follow with a suicide dive. Gargano returned Punk to the ring and delivered One Final Beat, but the champion kicked out.

Zayn grabbed the WWE Championship until Kevin Owens attacked him. Owens attempted an apron powerbomb, but GUNTHER intervened with a big boot.

GUNTHER prepared to powerbomb Zayn, only for Finn Bálor to catch him with a Sling Blade. Zayn then struck Bálor, GUNTHER and Owens with the championship belt.

Punk hit Gargano with the GTS, but LeRae distracted the referee. Zayn used the opportunity to strike Punk with the title, allowing Gargano to make the cover.

Punk narrowly kicked out.

Zayn whispered something to LeRae before Nick Aldis finally arrived and ordered him to leave ringside. Punk then caught Gargano with another GTS to retain the championship.

Winner and STILL Undisputed WWE Champion: CM Punk

After the match, Punk addressed Zayn from the ring.

Punk said Zayn did not want the championship nearly as much as Punk wanted to punish him for repeatedly interfering in his business.

The champion then granted Zayn the opportunity he had been demanding, officially challenging him to an Undisputed WWE Championship match on next week’s SmackDown in Mexico City.

Punk promised that it was finally time for Zayn to go to sleep as the show came to an end.