Backstage Update On Rusev’s WWE Absence, Medical Issues And Expected Return

New details have emerged regarding Rusev’s recent absence from WWE television and the circumstances surrounding his abrupt departure following his match with Je’Von Evans.

Rusev hasn’t appeared on WWE television since late July, leading to questions about his status. Online speculation following the Evans match suggested that Rusev was unhappy and had “stormed off,” but a new backstage report indicates his quick exit was instead related to a medical issue.

According to Fightful Select, Rusev landed awkwardly on his neck during a spot in the match and subsequently began experiencing numbness in his hands.

The referee reportedly asked Rusev whether the match needed to be stopped, but he wanted to continue. His symptoms are said to have worsened as the bout progressed, resulting in Rusev quickly leaving the ringside area once the match was over.

It was also believed that WWE placed Rusev in concussion protocol as a precaution following the incident.

Rusev was subsequently given a couple of weeks away before returning to the WWE Performance Center. His comeback was then delayed further after he dealt with an undisclosed illness.

As of last week, Rusev was reportedly still awaiting medical clearance from WWE.

The former United States Champion is currently expected to return to WWE television sometime in September, although an exact date for his comeback has yet to be confirmed.