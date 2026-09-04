Spoiler: Major WWE Return Expected This Weekend, Possible Role Revealed

Bronson Reed’s long-awaited WWE return could take place as soon as this weekend, with the former Intercontinental Champion reportedly medically cleared to return to the ring.

There are people within WWE who believe Reed could return to the road beginning with Sunday Night’s Main Event on September 6 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

As previously reported, WWE creative has already discussed plans for Reed’s comeback, with his return expected “very, very soon.” His name has also reportedly been discussed internally for a significant heel role once he returns to television.

There have been several indications in recent weeks that Reed was approaching a comeback. He has documented his physical transformation throughout his recovery on social media and recently visited WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

During that visit, Reed reportedly filmed promotional material while also taking part in discussions surrounding merchandise concepts and revisions, further suggesting that WWE was preparing for his return.

Reed has been sidelined since the February 23 episode of Raw after suffering a torn distal biceps in his right arm. He underwent surgery shortly afterward and has now been out of action for more than six months.

With Reed reportedly cleared, there has also been speculation that he could become involved in the Bron Breakker vs. Oba Femi match scheduled for Sunday Night’s Main Event.

An angle involving Reed and Femi could potentially lead to a program between the two. WWE reportedly intends to keep Femi involved in meaningful programs before eventually moving toward a showdown with current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns.

There is currently no confirmation that Reed will appear in Atlanta. However, with his medical clearance reportedly secured and creative plans for his comeback already being discussed, Sunday Night’s Main Event has emerged as a possible destination for his WWE return.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite and F4WOnline.com)