Jasper Troy Released From WWE As NXT Cuts Continue

Jasper Troy has reportedly been released from WWE as the company makes a new round of cuts to its NXT roster.

PWInsider has confirmed Troy’s departure and reports that additional releases are taking place across NXT. No main roster talent are currently expected to be included in this round of cuts.

WWE has yet to publicly announce Troy’s departure, while Troy himself hasn’t explicitly confirmed his release. However, he posted “30 Days” alongside a black heart emoji on X on Friday and pinned the message to the top of his profile. The timeframe corresponds with the 30-day non-compete period typically associated with released NXT talent.

There had been another indication that something might have changed with Troy’s WWE status earlier in the week. Following the September 1 episode of NXT, which he didn’t appear on, Troy posted about giving everything he had to professional wrestling without expecting anything in return and expressed confidence that he would eventually receive what he believes he deserves.

The 28-year-old Troy signed with WWE in August 2022 following a college football career at the University of Kansas and the University of Northern Iowa. Standing 6’5″ and weighing approximately 340 pounds, he made his in-ring debut at an NXT live event in May 2023 before eventually reaching television.

Troy’s WWE career gained significant momentum in 2025 when he won the inaugural season of WWE LFG on A&E under the mentorship of Booker T, defeating Shiloh Hill in the final.

He returned to NXT television that May by attacking then-NXT Champion Oba Femi and subsequently challenged Femi for the championship in June.

Troy later captured the WWE Speed Championship after defeating Axiom on the October 28 episode of NXT to earn a title opportunity. He defeated El Grande Americano for the championship on November 11 and held it for 105 days before losing to Elio LeFleur in a Triple Threat Match also involving Eli Knight on February 24.

He transitioned into a babyface role the following month, attacking Keanu Carver during a Booker T Appreciation Night segment on March 17.

The Speed Championship concept has since been phased out. WWE originally introduced the Speed titles in 2024 as part of its partnership with X, while the Women’s Speed Championship was retired at Heatwave on August 30 and unified with the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Troy’s final televised NXT match came on June 9, when he lost to Dion Lennox. He remained absent from NXT television for approximately three months afterward, although he continued competing at untelevised events.

There are conflicting reports regarding Troy’s final WWE match. F4WOnline lists an August 22 NXT live event in Gainesville, Florida, where Troy teamed with Elijah Holyfield to defeat Shido Ash and Viktor Zanov, while other reports have pointed to a Main Event taping on August 17.

Troy’s reported release may come as a surprise given his recent positioning. In addition to winning a WWE-produced television competition, he had challenged for the NXT Championship and held the Speed Championship within the past year, with expectations among some observers that his size and presentation could eventually lead to a main roster opportunity.

For now, Troy is the only wrestler confirmed by PWInsider as part of the latest round of NXT releases, although additional cuts are reportedly ongoing.