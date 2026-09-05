Wrestling Veteran Jerry Oates Passes Away At Age 81

The professional wrestling world is mourning the loss of longtime territorial standout Jerry Oates, who has passed away at the age of 81.

The Cauliflower Alley Club announced the news on Saturday morning, September 5, sharing a statement provided by Oates’ family.

“Family Statement on the Passing of Jerry Oates,” the header of the statement began. “It is with heavy hearts that the family of Jerry Oates announces his passing.”

Born in Columbus, Georgia, Oates enjoyed a professional wrestling career that spanned several decades. He competed from 1970 through 2010 and captured championships across multiple territories, including the Central States and Pacific Northwest titles.

Oates also enjoyed considerable success as a tag team wrestler during his career, including partnerships with Ronnie Garvin and Jesse Ventura.

His family’s statement reflected on both his wrestling accomplishments and the impact he made outside the ring.

“Born in Columbus, Georgia, Jerry lived a full and impactful life marked by his passion for professional wrestling, fitness, and service to his community,” the statement continued. “From 1970 to 2010, he enjoyed a distinguished career as a professional wrestler. He owned and operated the Oates Gym, a cornerstone of the Columbus fitness community for more than two decades. He also promoted bodybuilding and wrestling events and later served as a deputy with the Tybee Island Police Department and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. Jerry touched countless lives through his strength, generosity, and enduring spirit.”

Beyond wrestling, Oates operated Oates Gym in Columbus for more than two decades and promoted both professional wrestling and bodybuilding events. He later worked in law enforcement, serving with the Tybee Island Police Department and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

A memorial service honoring Oates is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

PWMania.com extends its condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Jerry Oates.