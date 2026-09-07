Cody Rhodes: “I’ve Never Liked A Wrestler” Who Didn’t Want To Be Champion

Cody Rhodes confidently predicted that Randy Orton would suffer his third loss to him at WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event. Instead, Orton walked out of Atlanta with the victory.

Speaking with OutKick and Fox News Digital in an interview recorded before Sunday’s event, Rhodes responded to Orton recently describing him as an addict and “sick” over his pursuit of the WWE Championship.

Rhodes believed those comments were designed to provoke him into attacking Orton. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis had previously stipulated that whichever man put his hands on the other first would be barred from competing for a WWE championship.

“What’s the term kids use today? The rage bait,” Rhodes said. “Because if I had hit him, then I don’t get an opportunity for the WWE Championship ever, and the same vice versa if he had hit me.”

Rather than denying his obsession with becoming champion again, Rhodes argued that wanting to reach the top is inherent to professional wrestling.

“I hate to put it in such terms, but at King of the Ring, I beat Randy Orton. At WrestleMania, I beat Randy Orton. I feel the desperation and the addiction,” Rhodes said. “Every pro wrestler, to your point, you’re in this to win. You’re not trying to get second on the podium. I’ve never trusted a wrestler ever, hell, I’ve never liked a wrestler ever, who said he didn’t want to be champion.”

Rhodes then turned Orton’s accusation back on him, suggesting The Viper’s pursuit of history could be driving his own obsession.

“I think that addiction and sickness is actually more on Randy’s end, because Randy’s close to the record. He’s close to 17. He’s close to John,” Rhodes said. “I think Randy also feels that he’s not been given the credit as one of the GOATs of modern WWE, someone who’s going to go down in history as one of the greatest to ever do it.”

Rhodes then made a prediction that ultimately came back to haunt him.

“He should know he is going to go down in history as one of the greatest to ever do it, but he’s also going to go down in history as the guy who lost for a third time at Sunday Night’s Main Event to his protege, which is me,” Rhodes said.

Instead, Orton defeated Rhodes in just over 18 minutes at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The rivals began fighting through the crowd before the opening bell, with trash cans, the barricade and steel steps all becoming involved. Orton also taunted Rhodes’ wife Brandi, mother and sister at ringside before Brandi threw a drink in his face.

The chaotic finish saw two referees get caught up in the action. After Rhodes accidentally took out the first official, Orton connected with an RKO but had nobody available to count the pin.

Rhodes later struck Orton with the steel steps, opening a cut on his forehead, before delivering three Cross Rhodes and preparing to use the punt. Orton pleaded with Rhodes not to deliver the move, and Rhodes ultimately showed mercy.

That hesitation proved costly.

After Rhodes backed away from the punt, a second referee entered to check on Orton. The Viper then delivered a low blow that caught both Rhodes and the official before hitting another RKO. The original referee recovered in time to count the three.

The result leaves Rhodes and Orton with one victory apiece against each other in 2026. Rhodes defeated Orton on Night One of WrestleMania 42 in April before Orton later returned at SummerSlam and cost Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Championship during his match against CM Punk.

Perhaps most significant coming out of Sunday Night’s Main Event was Rhodes’ decision not to deliver the punt when he had Orton vulnerable. Less than a minute after Rhodes spared his former mentor, Orton took advantage and defeated him.