Monday, September 7, 2026
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Bronson Reed Sends Clear Message After Reuniting With The Vision

By
James Hetfield
-
Bronson Reed
Bronson Reed | WWE

During WWE’s Sunday Night’s Main Event special, Bronson Reed made his long-awaited return to the company by attacking Oba Femi during Femi’s match against Bron Breakker. After Femi won the match by disqualification (DQ), Reed and Breakker joined forces to assault Femi, delivering multiple spears and Tsunamis until officials intervened to break it up.

As PWMania.com previously reported, following the match, Reed took to Instagram to share a photo of the reunited Vision, featuring himself, Breakker, Austin Theory, Logan Paul, and Maxxine Dupri backstage.

Reed wrote, “The Vision is whole.

#WWE”

Reed’s return follows a six-month absence due to a torn bicep, which he suffered during a match on WWE RAW in February.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRONSON REED (@bronsonishere)

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