Chelsea Green Reveals She’s Filming Another Movie, Hopes For More Acting Roles

WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green appeared on “Insight With Chris Van Vliet” to discuss various topics, including her hopes of pursuing more acting opportunities.

Green said, “Yeah, I did a horror movie this year, which was incredible. Because I’ve never been like a horror fan, but I know that it has a kind of a cult following the way wrestling does. Those fan bases merge quite often. That was eye-opening. The making of a horror movie, the prosthetics, the art. I fell in love with it. I really, really hope that the horror industry will open the doors to me and let me in, and I can do some more and maybe be a final girl in something. I would love that. I did a couple of projects other than that, TV shows and things, and then on Wednesday I have a movie that I’m going to be filming in Toronto, just a short little part. But all these little bits that I get to do, I just want to build a resume. I just want to build a resume so that hopefully, when something big comes, I have a leg to stand on.”

On wrestling with a mask:

“I’ve got a mask. I bedazzled it. Obviously, a second mask. I bedazzled a different color this time. So you have to wait and see. But if you don’t take care of yourself, and you don’t push to get answers medically, you could be out for as long as you want to be out for. You could be out for ages, just rehabbing. We’ve got so many things wrong with us, all of us do. So I just always want to make sure I get ahead of it. ‘No, no, no. Give me a date now. If I can beat the date, great.’ [It’s] rare, but if I can beat the date, great. So I got a date in Philly that night, and then I went back home. I had a couple of very rough days at home after flying, after coming down from the adrenaline after swelling, all that stuff. It was a rough few days, and then I found a surgeon in Orlando. I went to him, and then I doubled down and made sure I had a written note that said when I could come back, because WWE, they are so careful. They have to be. This is my eyeball, and if I break it anymore, if I break my orbital bone anymore, that means my eyeball drops down an inch. That’s disgusting. It means a plate in my eye. That’s a big deal. So they are always going to be more cautious and careful with us, and make sure that they’re taking care and that we’re 100%. Whereas I’m thinking, yeah, but how can I make this story work, and how can we not drag this out? When’s the soonest I can get in the ring to give the people what they want, so that we can continue to feed this storyline?”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)