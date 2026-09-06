Backstage Update On Wardlow’s AEW Return And Injury Status

AEW star and former TNT Champion Wardlow has not competed in the company since April 2024. He made a brief appearance and returned to in-ring action at Forbidden Door last year, but he suffered a pectoral injury, which sidelined him once again.

In the latest edition of the Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp was asked by a fan about Wardlow’s status and when he is expected to return to the ring. Sapp mentioned that he hasn’t received confirmation that Wardlow has been cleared to return, but the former AEW TNT Champion is “getting closer” to that point. Sapp also noted that Wardlow has been spotted backstage at recent episodes of Dynamite.

Additionally, Wardlow was reportedly backstage at AEW’s Double or Nothing and Revolution events earlier this year. Before his latest injury, he filmed two seasons of Prime Video’s reboot of American Gladiators, with the first season debuting last May.