AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (9/5/2026): Three Title Matches And More

The fallout from AEW All In: London continues tonight with a loaded edition of AEW Collision.

Tonight’s September 5, 2026 episode was taped in Allen, Texas, and features three championship matches along with appearances from Hangman Page, Brodido, The Young Bucks and more.

Andrade El Idolo will put the National Championship on the line against Gabe Kidd, while Athena defends the ROH Women’s World Championship against Isla Dawn.

The TBS Championship will also be at stake as Persephone defends against Vertvixen.

Elsewhere on the show, Nick Wayne will go one-on-one with Komander, while The Young Bucks square off against members of the Don Callis Family.

The Don Callis Family will also be represented in another match against the Bang Bang Gang, while the Motor City Machine Guns take on The Swirl.

Hangman Page and Brodido are additionally scheduled for action.

The following has been announced for tonight’s AEW Collision:

Nick Wayne vs. Komander

Hangman Page & Brodido in action

Young Bucks vs. Don Callis Family

Don Callis Family vs. Bang Bang Gang

Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Swirl

Persephone (c) vs. Vertvixen — TBS Championship

Athena (c) vs. Isla Dawn — ROH Women’s World Championship

Andrade El Idolo (c) vs. Gabe Kidd — National Championship

Tonight’s Collision marks the first edition of the show following AEW All In: London, which is reportedly estimated to have generated the most pay-per-view buys in company history.