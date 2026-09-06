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Tay Melo Shuts Down Retirement Speculation Amid Uncertainty Over AEW Status

By
James Hetfield
-
Tay Melo
Tay Melo

As reported by PWMania.com, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced in July that he would grant Tay Melo’s request for release from the company. Melo later posted a video in which she spoke metaphorically about a tree needing to be moved from one pot to another to grow properly.

Recently, Melo removed the word “wrestler” from her Instagram bio, prompting a fan to speculate online that she had retired. Melo responded on Twitter (X), stating, “Nope, I didn’t retire,” according to a translation via Google.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from either Melo or Khan regarding her release. She is still listed on the AEW roster page.

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