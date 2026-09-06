The Undertaker And AJ Styles’ Backstage Roles Revealed For AAA And WWE NXT

The Undertaker and AJ Styles were among the notable names working behind the scenes during a busy weekend for WWE, NXT and AAA.

According to Fightful Select, The Undertaker helped produce a match at AAA Ola de Calor on August 30, while Styles was given responsibility for the four-way main event at NXT Heatwave later that day.

The reported assignments for both events were as follows:

AAA Ola de Calor – August 30, 2026

Producers:

Opening Eight-Man Tag Team Match — Savio Vega and El Mesias

Mystery Gauntlet — Johnny Moss and Mecha Wolf

War Raiders vs. Los Americanos — Pete Dunne and Lince Dorado

El Carnicero vs. Chris Carter — The Undertaker and Savio Vega

Mini Vikingo vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Nathan Frazer — Lince Dorado

El Fiscal vs. La Parka vs. Damian Priest vs. El Hijo De Dr Wagner Jr. — Johnny Moss

The source also listed Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate in connection with producing the Perros Del Mall vs. Rey Fenix, Penta and Dragon Lee match, although the original listing contained a formatting error regarding their exact credit.

NXT Heatwave – August 30, 2026

Producers:

Wren Sinclair vs. Zaria vs. Kali Armstrong — Oney Lorcan

Tavion Heights and Myles Borne vs. Vanity Project — Steve Corino

Jaida Parker vs. Nattie — Johnny Moss

Kendal Grey vs. Kelani Jordan — Johnny Moss

Myles Borne vs. Jackson Drake — Fit Finlay

Tony D’Angelo vs. Cruz Montana vs. Grayson Waller vs. Zilla Fatu — AJ Styles

The Undertaker’s involvement saw the WWE Hall of Famer team with Savio Vega to produce El Carnicero vs. Chris Carter at the AAA event.

Styles, meanwhile, was entrusted with producing the NXT Heatwave main event featuring Tony D’Angelo, Cruz Montana, Grayson Waller and Zilla Fatu. Waller ultimately emerged victorious from the four-way match to capture the NXT Championship.

Other notable names working behind the scenes across the two events included Fit Finlay, Steve Corino, Johnny Moss, Oney Lorcan, Pete Dunne and Lince Dorado.