Wrestling World Pays Tribute To “The Butcher” Andy Williams Following His Passing

The professional wrestling world is mourning the loss of former AEW star Andy Williams, better known to fans as “The Butcher,” who passed away on Saturday at the age of 48.

Williams suffered a medical emergency after collapsing while competing at an Enjoy Wrestling event near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 5. Medical personnel administered CPR and used a defibrillator while treating him at the venue before he was transported by ambulance. The remainder of the event was canceled.

Williams was best known in professional wrestling for his years alongside The Blade. The Butcher and The Blade debuted for AEW in November 2019 and became familiar faces in the company’s tag-team division, with Williams remaining with the promotion until 2026.

Outside the ring, Williams was also widely known for his career in music as a founding member and longtime guitarist of metalcore band Every Time I Die.

Following confirmation of his passing, tributes poured in across social media from throughout the wrestling industry, including AEW, WWE Superstars and wrestlers who worked with, knew or were influenced by Williams.

Below is a collection of reactions and tributes from across the professional wrestling world following the passing of “The Butcher” Andy Williams:

All Elite Wrestling is saddened to learn of the passing of Andy Williams, aka The Butcher. A trailblazing musician with ETID and Atomic Rule, Williams made a successful transition into the world of professional wrestling and was incredibly respected by his peers both in and out… pic.twitter.com/FZ5WhSGsFl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2026

RIP Andy Williams, awful news to see this morning 😔 one of the best human beings.. Feel so lucky to have known you. Rest in power my friend 🖤 — SARAYA (@Saraya) September 6, 2026

What a awesome & creative man this was. His body of work as a musician & pro wrestler is so cool! Purely such a talented person. But as you are all reading so many people who knew Andy they are telling you what a great person he was & such a gentle soul. That’s all very true. A… pic.twitter.com/zVGSnFFanK — taz (@OfficialTAZ) September 6, 2026

Sad loss of a good brother. RIP Butcher! pic.twitter.com/ruvXd09Vf6 — Mark Henry (@TheMarkHenry) September 6, 2026

My man, I will miss you! Just heartbreaking! pic.twitter.com/fCbd7J4Qb6 — Tom (@TomPestock) September 6, 2026

Love you Andy. — Matt & Nick Jackson (@youngbucks) September 6, 2026

Butcher — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) September 6, 2026

My heart is broken this morning hearing about my friend Andy. One of the sweetest people you’d ever meet. There’s something that always felt like back home when talking to him. Maybe it was the WNY accent but I think it was just who he was. Any time we’d end up sitting with each… — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) September 6, 2026

My heart is so heavy hearing about Andy this morning. It is made slightly lighter hearing all the stories and how much love there is for him in the world One distinct memory I have is being in the locker room at an AEW show with him, I was talking about how my self image was… — “Protostar” Kyle Fletcher (@kylefletcherpro) September 6, 2026

Just extremely awful news to wake up to. You were always so kind and I truly do miss talking and exchanging food recipes.

Rip Butcher

My condolences to all friends and family. — Athena is ROH & All Elite! (@AthenaPalmer_FG) September 6, 2026

Andy, like many of us, was one of my favorite people I had the pleasure of becoming friends with. Two years back I told Andy I really liked the jacket he was wearing. He pulled up the website, but they were no longer selling it. He then told me to try it on, and after I did he… — Vincent (@NoNamexVincent) September 6, 2026

Very sad to hear about the passing of “The Butcher” Andy Williams. Some of my favorite memories in wrestling were with him. More importantly, he was an amazing guy and genuinely one of the nicest people you could ever meet! Rest easy, Andy! pic.twitter.com/WIpyaw6zxn — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) September 6, 2026

I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Andy Williams. I enjoyed the time we spent together talking music and old wrestling. A lovely man. Rest well. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) September 6, 2026

Love you Andy, rip 😭 https://t.co/KR7MbDH4yg — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) September 6, 2026

Andy Williams was a musician and wrestler. He was one of the best people I ever met. Everytime we spoke I left the conversation better for it. I’ll remember Andy for what he was. A dude with an enormous heart that could always put a smile on my face. Rest in Peace brother.

♥️ pic.twitter.com/OHyhcDbJug — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) September 6, 2026

During the Jacksonville days, Andy (along with Eddie) really advocated for me. He encouraged me to keep trying when my dreams still felt so far away. He raised my confidence. He made AEW feel like family even when I wasn’t officially a part of the team. And from what I’ve heard,… https://t.co/rcDevDsUb7 — Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) September 6, 2026

PWMania.com extends its condolences to Williams’ family, friends, loved ones, colleagues and fans.