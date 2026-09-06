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Wrestling World Pays Tribute To “The Butcher” Andy Williams Following His Passing

By
Phil Johnson
-
“The Butcher” Andy Williams
“The Butcher” Andy Williams | AEW

The professional wrestling world is mourning the loss of former AEW star Andy Williams, better known to fans as “The Butcher,” who passed away on Saturday at the age of 48.

Williams suffered a medical emergency after collapsing while competing at an Enjoy Wrestling event near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 5. Medical personnel administered CPR and used a defibrillator while treating him at the venue before he was transported by ambulance. The remainder of the event was canceled.

Williams was best known in professional wrestling for his years alongside The Blade. The Butcher and The Blade debuted for AEW in November 2019 and became familiar faces in the company’s tag-team division, with Williams remaining with the promotion until 2026.

Outside the ring, Williams was also widely known for his career in music as a founding member and longtime guitarist of metalcore band Every Time I Die.

Following confirmation of his passing, tributes poured in across social media from throughout the wrestling industry, including AEW, WWE Superstars and wrestlers who worked with, knew or were influenced by Williams.

Below is a collection of reactions and tributes from across the professional wrestling world following the passing of “The Butcher” Andy Williams:

PWMania.com extends its condolences to Williams’ family, friends, loved ones, colleagues and fans.

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