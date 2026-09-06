Zoey Stark Reveals Her Biggest WWE Payday Came From Saudi Arabia

Former WWE star Zoey Stark, now known as Zoey Serrano, has opened up about the vast difference between the smallest and largest paydays of her professional wrestling career.

In a video published to social media, Serrano reflected on her 14 years in the business, from working independent shows for virtually nothing to receiving what she described as an “insane” payday during her WWE career.

Serrano revealed that some of her earliest wrestling appearances came with no financial compensation at all.

“I’ve wrestled for a long time, guys. 14 years this year. Started off in the indies, and I got signed to WWE, back on the indies while I am signed at TNA. The least I have ever got paid—zero. Was paid absolutely nothing. In fact, I got a handshake and a hot dog. A lot of the times they didn’t give me the hot dog, just a handshake.”

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Serrano revealed that the biggest payday of her career came from competing for WWE in Saudi Arabia.

She identified her appearance at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 as the most lucrative night of her wrestling career. Serrano competed against Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler and Raquel Rodriguez in a multi-woman Women’s World Championship match at the event.

“The most I have ever made, it was in Saudi Arabia. Shocker, I know, right? Saudi Arabia. It was me, Shayna, Rhea, Raquel, Fatal 4-Way in Saudi Arabia [Crown Jewel 2023]. And guys, that was hands down the most money I have ever made. I don’t even know if I’ll ever make that much again. It was like insane, insane amount.”

While Serrano did not disclose the exact figure she received for the appearance, she made clear that no other payday during her 14-year career has surpassed what she earned for competing in Saudi Arabia.

Following her WWE run, Serrano returned to the independent wrestling scene and is currently signed with TNA Wrestling.