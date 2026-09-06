Malakai Black Wins PROGRESS World Championship In First Post-WWE Match

Malakai Black has wasted little time capturing championship gold following his departure from WWE.

Black defeated Cara Noir in the main event of PROGRESS The Odyssey Tour on September 6 to become PROGRESS World Champion for the first time in his career.

The match marked Black’s first bout outside of Dark Arts since his WWE release in April. It was also his first appearance for PROGRESS Wrestling since 2017, bringing him back to a promotion where he enjoyed considerable success earlier in his career.

Black won PROGRESS’ prestigious Super Strong Style 16 tournament in 2017 and previously held the PROGRESS Tag Team Championship. Despite challenging for the promotion’s top singles title in the past, however, the PROGRESS World Championship had remained one major accomplishment missing from his résumé.

That changed on Sunday when Black defeated Noir to capture the title.

The result brings Noir’s reign as PROGRESS World Champion to an end after 126 days. Noir successfully defended the championship twice during his run before dropping the title to the returning Black.

Black now begins his first reign as PROGRESS World Champion as he continues the next chapter of his career following his WWE departure.