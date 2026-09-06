Carmella Fuels Comeback Speculation With New Video

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star and Women’s Champion Carmella (Leah Van Dale) recently sparked controversy during an episode of her podcast, “Hot Mom S**t.” During the episode, she claimed that she had retired from pro wrestling multiple times and stated, “I can’t wrestle anymore.”

However, she later clarified her comments on social media, writing, “You guys…. My foot is healed. And I’m in the best shape of my life….. definitely not retired 🤑”

Carmella recently shared a video on social media with the words, “Retired? Allegedly…” along with the caption, “Hope this clears up any confusion…”

During the podcast, Carmella told Laura Clery, “I related a little bit to like when your book and you’re saying like our dates were all about, you know, half romance, half business planning, half like so we did that. Luckily, I don’t — I’m retired now, so it’s definitely a little bit different.” When Clery said she loves that Carmella is “retired,” the former WWE star also said, “I mean, it’s — I was a professional wrestler, so it’s like I can’t wrestle anymore. I’m not — I’m a mom. I have kids. So, that’s kind of like I’m retired.”

Carmella’s last match for WWE was at a live event in March 2023, and her final televised bout took place against Bianca Belair on Monday Night RAW in February 2023.