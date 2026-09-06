Ellen Akesson Breaks Silence Following WWE Release

Recently, PWMania.com reported that WWE conducted another round of roster cuts in NXT, which included Adriana Rizzo and Wendy Choo. Ellen Akesson was also part of this latest wave of cuts, and she recently shared her thoughts about her release on Twitter (X).

Akesson wrote, “I have been released from WWE. I truly loved it here. From the wrestling to the security staff to the coaches to the fans to my friends to the daily small routines like locking my bike at the PC. I am confident that I did everything I could these 6 months. Thank you for the love.”

Akesson is from Sweden and has a diverse athletic background that includes arm wrestling, powerlifting, and street lifting. She achieved global recognition as a world champion in arm wrestling and is also a national champion in powerlifting. Earlier this year, she signed with WWE; however, she has not yet competed in an official match with the company.