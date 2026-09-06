WWE Creative Was Initially Hesitant About Charlotte Flair – Alexa Bliss Partnership

WWE veteran Charlotte Flair recently appeared on an episode of “What’s Your Story” with Stephanie McMahon.

During the episode, she discussed a variety of topics, including her tag team partnership with Alexa Bliss and the significance of working with Bliss over the past year.

Flair said, “It’s been one of the most incredible years in my career, hands down, and I’m so grateful for Lexi. I’ve got to give her a shout out. Lexi, hi my rock. She was like, ‘Put your big girl pants on, remember who you are, let’s do this.’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know, we’re really good at fighting each other, this isn’t gonna work.’ And she’s like, ‘Yes ma’am.’”

On creative being hesitant about it:

“In fairness, I think creative was a little hesitant too, because I was so hated and she was so liked. Like, really, what was the outcome of it?”

On what the team did for both of them:

“Because we’re such stars in our own right, we’re not lifting each other, it’s like we’re brightening each other. Sometimes in tags it’s like, ‘Okay, this person’s here.’ No, this just made both of our stars shine brighter together because of the opposite.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)