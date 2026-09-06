Baron Corbin Sends Warning To Lil Yachty Ahead Of WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event

WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his mindset for challenging Lil Yachty to a match at WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event.

Corbin said, “My mindset, number one, is to prove to the entire world that this job is not for everybody. That’s the fact. We get people with celebrity status, on YouTube or whatever it is, and they go, ‘I wanna be a WWE Superstar.’ I’m gonna show him very quickly that ‘No, not everybody can do that. You’re a hype man!’ I’ll give it to him; he’s funny; he’s got a lot of personality. I think people enjoy his music; I don’t know. If you offered me ten grand right now, I couldn’t name a song. It’s not for me; I’m a rock and roll guy. I like my metal and my folky music. I’m not saying he’s not talented because he probably has more Instagram followers than me, and I think he does arenas; I’m not sure.”

On what he intends to do to Lil Yachty at WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event:

“It’s gonna be bad. It’s not gonna be fun for him. He’s gonna immediately regret his decision. It’s gonna be like all those things like [fuck] around and find out. He’s gonna find out. People think like, ‘Oh, wrestling is entertainment,’ but when I crack him in the teeth and knock one of them giant diamonds out, I’m gonna put it in my pocket number one because my pants have pockets. I’m gonna keep it, I’m gonna pawn it and buy something cool, maybe a new watch. I think it’s gonna be a rude awakening for him. When Triple H goes, ‘Hey Yachty, do you ever wanna have a second match here in WWE?’ He’s gonna go, ‘No, I’m good, just leave me with my Diamond kendo stick and a microphone.’ I think that’s where he belongs.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)