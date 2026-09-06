Joe Hendry Reveals Release Date For Debut WWE Album

WWE star Joe Hendry made an appearance at the New York Mets game on Friday for WWE Night, where he threw out the first pitch. Prior to the game, Hendry appeared on the TV broadcast and announced that his debut album, titled “Beyond Belief,” is set to be released on October 5th.

Since joining WWE, Hendry has performed several concert segments on WWE TV. His theme song, “I Believe In Joe Hendry,” was released as a single in 2024 when he was with TNA Wrestling. The song went viral, peaking at #4 on the UK Singles Downloads Chart and #6 on the UK Singles Sales Chart. In May, he released a music video for his WWE song, “Can We Fire Logan Paul?”

Currently, there are no details available about the album’s track list. Hendry made his return to WWE TV on the August 31st episode of RAW, where he assisted Je’Von Evans in dealing with Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh from the Judgment Day.