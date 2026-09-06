Backstage News On Royce Keys’ Role As Leader Of WWE’s New “946” Faction

As PWMania.com previously reported, weeks after being sidelined by Jacob Fatu from The Bloodline, Royce Keys made a surprise return to WWE TV during the August 24 episode of Monday Night RAW. He wreaked havoc on The Usos, LA Knight, and Solo Sikoa, teaming up with OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price). The chaos continued on the most recent episode of RAW, where the trio brutally attacked The Usos and Sikoa in separate backstage incidents.

According to False Finish, Keys specifically chose OTM to join his group and is expected to remain the primary leader of this formidable faction. The report also noted that while new members may be added in the future, Keys, Nima, and Price will likely form the core of the group for now.

Additionally, Keys announced on his Twitter (X) account that his new faction with OTM will officially be named “946.” This announcement follows WWE’s recent trademark filing for the term “946” with the USPTO, which was believed to be connected to Keys’ faction.