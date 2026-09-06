Lexis King And Former WWE Talent Announce Engagement

Congratulations are in order for WWE NXT star Lexis King and former NXT talent Carolina Cruz, who have announced their engagement.

The couple shared the happy news on social media, posting video footage of King proposing to Cruz during a house party surrounded by friends.

Before getting down on one knee, King told Cruz that there was only one thing he wanted in life that he didn’t already have — a wife.

King then popped the question, with Cruz immediately saying yes as their friends celebrated around them.

King signed with WWE in 2023 and remains a member of the NXT roster. He is currently aligned with the BirthRight faction.

Cruz joined WWE in October 2023 and spent time in the company’s developmental system before being released in 2024.

PWMania.com congratulates Lexis King and Carolina Cruz on their engagement.