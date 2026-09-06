Angelo Dawkins And Wife Grace Russo Welcome Third Child

Congratulations are in order for WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins and his wife, Grace Russo, who have welcomed their third child together.

Dawkins announced the happy news on social media Sunday morning, revealing that the couple has welcomed a baby girl after previously having two boys.

The Street Profits member shared three photos of the newest addition to the family on his official X account and joked that three children will be enough for him.

“Welcome to the fam,” Dawkins wrote. “Third and retired!”

Dawkins has been away from in-ring competition since the July 6 episode of WWE Raw. On that show, Dawkins and longtime Street Profits partner Montez Ford lost the WWE World Tag Team Championships to The Vision’s Austin Theory and Bron Breakker.

It has been a summer of new arrivals for The Street Profits family. Ford and his wife, fellow WWE Superstar Bianca Belair, also welcomed their first child together in August.

PWMania.com congratulates Angelo Dawkins, Grace Russo and their family on the new arrival.