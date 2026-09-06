Backstage Producers And Writers For 8/31 WWE Raw And 9/4 SmackDown

New backstage details have emerged regarding the producers and writers responsible for matches and segments on the latest episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown.

According to Fightful Select, several longtime WWE producers were involved in putting together the August 31 episode of Raw, including Michael Hayes, Jamie Noble, Shane Helms and Jason Jordan.

The reported writing and producer assignments for the show were as follows:

WWE Raw – August 31, 2026

Writers:

OTM and Royce Keys’ attack on The Usos — Michael Kirshenbaum, Ben Saccoccio and Brian Parise; produced by Bobby Roode

Ethan Page, Dragon Lee and Chad Gable segment — Adam Pearce

Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu backstage segment — Michael Kirshenbaum, Ben Saccoccio and Brian Parise

Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch backstage segment — Kirsten Koedding and John Trowbridge

Paul Heyman backstage interview — Brian Parise

Judgment Day backstage segment — Kirsten Koedding and John Trowbridge

Producers:

Sol Ruca vs. Raquel Rodriguez — Jason Jordan and Candice LeRae

Ethan Page vs. Dragon Lee — Adam Pearce

Roman Reigns and LA Knight segment — Michael Hayes

Je’Von Evans vs. Dominik Mysterio — Shane Helms

Je’Von Evans and Joe Hendry vs. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh — Shane Helms

Penta vs. Rey Fenix — Jamie Noble

Fightful Select also reported the backstage assignments for the September 4 episode of SmackDown, which was headlined by WWE Champion CM Punk facing Johnny Gargano.

WWE SmackDown – September 4, 2026

Writers:

CM Punk, Nick Aldis and Johnny Gargano backstage segment — Colin Clark

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley backstage segment — Ioannis Filippides

Nikki Bella and Paige backstage segment — Ioannis Filippides

Nick Aldis, Gunther and Danhausen backstage segment — Cristian Scovell

Kevin Owens backstage interview — Colin Clark

Corey Graves interviews Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes — Chad Barbash

Lil Yachty, Baron Corbin and Trick Williams segment — Patrick McAlpine

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano backstage segment — Colin Clark

Producers:

Gunther, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Finn Balor segment — Shawn Daivari

Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley vs. Fatal Influence — Kenny Dykstra

Nick Aldis, Chelsea Green and Irresistible Forces segment — TJ Wilson

Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax — TJ Wilson

BAKUSAI vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson — Shawn Daivari

Blake Monroe and Giulia attack — Molly Holly

CM Punk vs. Johnny Gargano — Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode

Among the more notable assignments, Hayes and Roode worked together to produce Punk and Gargano’s SmackDown main event, while Jamie Noble was responsible for the Penta vs. Rey Fenix match on Raw.

Ioannis Filippides was also listed as the writer for the personal backstage confrontation between Paige and Nikki Bella, while Michael Hayes produced the Raw segment involving Roman Reigns and LA Knight.