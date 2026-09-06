RUSH Addresses AEW Future After Being Left Off All In: London

RUSH has opened up about his recent absence from AEW and admitted he was disappointed about not competing at All In: London, while making it clear that he remains committed to the company.

Ahead of the 2026 All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium, RUSH’s absence from AEW programming led to online speculation about his future, including the possibility of him eventually working with WWE or AAA.

RUSH recently shut down the AAA speculation directly when a fan suggested the promotion could use him, responding on Twitter/X: “No thanks, my present is AEW.”

The former ROH World Champion provided considerably more detail about his situation in a video published to YouTube. In comments translated from Spanish, RUSH acknowledged that he had hoped to be part of AEW’s Wembley Stadium event. “There are a lot of fans who, thanks to my work, now want to see Toro Blanco all over the world. A lot of people expected to see me at Wembley in London, at that event. For me, it’s like what we have here in Mexico with an anniversary show. That’s the biggest thing here in the company. So, of course, it wasn’t this year. It wasn’t the second year, it wasn’t the third year. And every year I’ve worked harder and harder. That’s what you expect, right?”

RUSH admitted that missing another opportunity to wrestle at Wembley left him disappointed and saddened, but said he intends to use those feelings as motivation. “Nevertheless, my moment didn’t come. And yes, I was a little disappointed. Why would I say otherwise? I was sad, honestly. But for me, forget about it. A little bit of sadness like that just makes me prepare even more. I’m going to keep preparing. I’m going to work even harder. I know there’s no Wembley next year, but I know that at some point I’m going to walk into that stadium. I don’t know when, but at some point I’m going to be there. And that day, I’m going to dedicate that video to all of you.”

For RUSH, competing at Wembley remains a goal he intends to accomplish eventually. “Why? Because that was a dream. It really was a dream. Or, more than a dream, it was a goal. It was a goal. And you all know that I’ve accomplished every goal I’ve set for myself. I hold onto them and refuse to let go until I accomplish them. So it didn’t happen this time. No problem. As Toro Gran Luz says, ‘No pasa nada.’ Nothing happens. You just keep preparing in every way and keep drawing energy from your family.”

RUSH also directly addressed speculation that his frustration could lead to him leaving AEW. Rather than expressing dissatisfaction with the promotion, he said he remains grateful to AEW President Tony Khan and appreciates being allowed to spend time with his family when there isn’t a significant storyline available for him. “And honestly, a lot of people told me, ‘What, dude? Are you already angry? Are you going to leave for another company?’ How could I be? I’m grateful. I’m very grateful to my boss. I’m grateful to Tony [Khan], honestly. Why? Because I would much rather have him say, ‘If I don’t have a great story for you right now, then I’ll let you continue enjoying this time here with your family.’ Just imagine. Imagine having this time. That’s a blessing, right? So I’m grateful. I’m grateful for every opportunity he has given me.”

Despite his disappointment over missing All In, RUSH’s comments indicate that he isn’t looking to leave AEW and instead intends to continue preparing for his next opportunity with the company.