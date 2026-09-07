John Cena Explains Why WWE United States Title Open Challenge Was So Important

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena participated in a Q&A with fans at the Tampa Bay Comic-Con, where he covered various topics, including his WWE United States Title Open Challenge and what he appreciated about it.

Cena said, “My goodness, what was fun and special? I think the best question is, what wasn’t fun? So much, so much. So, we got to debut new talent, right? It was an open challenge. So you never knew who was going to come out. It was a match defense every single time I was on television. So some nights you see performers, you think they’re going to talk trash or they might have a match. During that US Open wave — goodness, you knew every time I come out, I was going to have a match, And you didn’t know who it was up against, and you knew it was going to be a televised championship match. Usually they save those are premium live events.”

On elevating the title:

“We elevated the US title. I’d like to think we made it a little bit important. So, that was pretty cool. Anytime you can give opportunity to others, take something that’s not important, make it more important, test yourself. Boy, did I do some crazy moves that I’ll never try again. Well, thank goodness I’m retired, I don’t have to try them again. But I got pushed out of my comfort zone. I really enjoyed it… it was a really important project for me.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)