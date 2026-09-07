Grayson Waller Opens Up About “Lowest Point” In WWE Over The Past Year

WWE NXT Champion Grayson Waller appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast with Peter Rosenberg on SiriusXM to discuss various topics, including his lowest point in the company over the past year.

Waller said, “It was Australia. It was Australia. I’m the Aussie Icon. We got Rhea (Ripley) and Bronson (Reed) but no one reps Australia like I do. No one does media for Australia like I do. I’ve got the flag on all my gear. I love where I’m from… There was three shows in Australia: SmackDown, Raw and a PLE. ‘Sorry Grayson, we don’t have anything for you. There’s no story.’ Lad! I’m Australian! That is the story! I’m the Aussie Icon.”

On what helped him after that:

“I think what raised me from that point is when I had a Main Event match with (Rey) Fenix. Fenix is very good at what he does. But I went out before that show, and anyone who was there that first night of SmackDown, I might have had the biggest reaction of the entire weekend. So you can say what you want but when I walked out there, it felt great to be like, ‘I told you.’ If you put me in the places that I was supposed to be, this could have been huge so, I was a little upset that we had three shows and you didn’t have a spot for Grayson Waller but that’s okay because we’re going back and I’ve told myself the next time we’re in Australia, I’m gonna make sure that I’m on that card and I’m doing something big and that’s what I’m doing. I’m putting in the work and I’m making it happen.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)