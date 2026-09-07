Bronson Reed Makes WWE Return At Sunday Night’s Main Event

Bronson Reed made his long-awaited return to WWE programming during Sunday Night’s Main Event on September 6 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Reed resurfaced during the highly anticipated singles match between Bron Breakker and Oba Femi, ultimately playing a decisive role in the finish.

The physical encounter descended into chaos late in the match when Austin Theory and Logan Paul became involved. Femi managed to fight off the outside interference and appeared to have regained control before Reed suddenly entered the ring and attacked him from behind with a steel chair.

The referee immediately called for the bell, awarding Femi the victory via disqualification. Reed’s return didn’t end there. Following the match, Reed delivered a Tsunami to Femi before Breakker connected with a Spear. The pair continued their assault, alternating additional Spears and Tsunamis as they left Femi laid out in the ring.

The appearance marked Reed’s first time back on WWE television following an extended injury absence. Later in the show, Cathy Kelley attempted to get answers from Paul Heyman about what had transpired. Heyman indicated that he had plenty to say about the situation before receiving a phone call and walking away.

Reed had previously been expected to make his WWE return sometime in September, and those plans came to fruition at Sunday Night’s Main Event.

Following the conclusion of the show, Reed took to social media and shared a photo of the fully reunited Vision, featuring himself alongside Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Austin Theory and Maxxine Dupri. Reed captioned the photo: “The Vision is whole.”

Reed’s return and reunion with The Vision adds another major piece to the group while his attack on Femi potentially sets the stage for a new rivalry coming out of Sunday Night’s Main Event.