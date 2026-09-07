Spoiler: Big WWE Return Reportedly Planned For Tonight’s RAW

Bayley could be back on WWE television as soon as tonight.

According to PWInsider Elite, the former WWE Women’s Champion is expected to make her return during the September 7 episode of Raw from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Bayley has been absent from WWE television since the July 18 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, where she lost to Lyra Valkyria and was attacked following the match. She did, however, compete at a couple of WWE live events shortly after her last televised appearance.

Her absence had fueled questions about her future with the company, particularly amid expectations that AEW would have significant interest in Bayley if she became a free agent.

More recent indications, however, have pointed toward Bayley remaining with WWE. The company continued referencing her on television during her absence, while creative pitches regarding a return to the Raw brand were reportedly discussed internally in recent weeks.

If the latest report proves accurate, those plans could come to fruition as soon as tonight.

Bayley’s potential return would come during a significant episode for Raw’s women’s division. Liv Morgan is scheduled to defend the WWE Women’s World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer, while qualifying matches for the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches will also begin.

As of this writing, WWE has not officially announced Bayley for tonight’s show.