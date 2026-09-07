Baron Corbin Reveals He Signed Multi-Year WWE Deal, Expects It To Be His Last

Baron Corbin has confirmed that he signed a multi-year contract to return to WWE and believes it will likely be the final deal of his in-ring career.

Speaking with The Sportster in an interview recorded before WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event, Corbin discussed his return to the company and made it clear that becoming a world champion remains one of his biggest unfinished goals.

“This is going to be a great run for me. Signing a good multi-year deal, coming back, I’m going to really accomplish something. I have a lot of unfinished goals,” Corbin said. “I was never a world champion. I need to have that on my list of accomplishments. So coming back and making a statement at SummerSlam in front of all those people, it was unreal.”

When asked whether he expects his newly signed contract to be his last, the 41-year-old didn’t hesitate.

“100%. I think the sky’s the limit. Like I said, I signed a good contract, and my thought process is, this is probably the last one I sign,” Corbin said. “Realistically, how much time do I have left to do this before I’m a step slower, or I’m not able to bring my A game and the physicality I want?”

Corbin, who turns 42 on September 13, explained that he has no interest in continuing to wrestle once he feels he can no longer perform at the level he expects of himself.

“I never want to be a guy that hangs on too long. I want to be at 110% when I walk through those curtains,” he said. “That’s the entrance, that’s the in-ring, that’s after, that’s the promo. All of those things, I want it to be 100, 110%.”

Corbin’s first WWE run ended in November 2024 when his contract expired after more than 12 years with the company. He subsequently competed internationally under the Bishop Dyer name, working for promotions including MLW, CMLL, Maple Leaf Pro and GCW.

He also captured the MLW World Tag Team Championship alongside Donovan Dijak as The Skyscrapers before eventually departing the promotion ahead of his WWE comeback.

Reports of a potential WWE return emerged earlier this year, with Dave Meltzer first reporting that negotiations were taking place before Fightful Select provided additional details. Corbin has since revealed that he didn’t approach WWE about returning, with the process instead beginning after he received a message from a company writer and later spoke with Paul “Triple H” Levesque over Zoom.

Corbin officially returned on the July 10 episode of SmackDown and went on to defeat Trick Williams for the United States Championship on Night Two of SummerSlam on August 2.

His second reign with the championship lasted five weeks, with Williams regaining the title at Sunday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta on September 6. The championship match came about after Lil Yachty successfully survived Corbin’s Five-Minute Challenge earlier in the show.

Corbin’s WWE résumé already includes winning the 2016 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the 2017 Money in the Bank contract and the 2019 King of the Ring tournament.

A world championship, however, remains the major accomplishment Corbin wants to add before bringing his career to an end.