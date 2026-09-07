WWE Production Error And Awkward Moment Spotted At Sunday Night’s Main Event

WWE experienced a pair of apparent miscues during the six-woman tag team match at Sunday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia.

The first occurred during Tatum Paxley’s entrance for her match alongside Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss against Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab.

Flair and Bliss were already inside the ring when Paxley made her way toward the stage. However, Kelly Kelly’s name and entrance graphics briefly appeared on the arena video screen instead.

The partially distorted graphic disappeared almost immediately, suggesting WWE’s production team may have inadvertently triggered the wrong entrance package. Despite only appearing momentarily, the apparent production error was visible during the broadcast.

Kelly Kelly is currently under a WWE Legends deal after returning to the company in a full-time capacity on April 8, 2025. Her most recent televised match came during the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble, which was ultimately won by Ronda Rousey.

Another apparent miscue occurred during the match itself.

At one stage, Flair and Michin appeared to wait in the middle of the ring while Cargill moved into position to receive a tag. During the pause, Flair could be heard shouting, “Come on,” seemingly encouraging Cargill to get onto the apron so they could continue the sequence.

Despite the apparent timing issue, the match continued without further disruption.

Cargill, Michin and B-Fab ultimately picked up the victory, with Cargill hitting Jaded on Flair to secure the win for her team.