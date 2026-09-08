CJ Perry’s Debut Novel “Bulletproof Angel” Gets Official Release Date

Former WWE star CJ Perry, best known to wrestling fans as Lana, officially has a release date for her first novel.

Bulletproof Angel, co-written by Perry and author Blake Northcott, will be released on Tuesday, November 10, through BenBella Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster.

The 352-page trade paperback will retail for $19.95, with an ebook edition also available. The book is currently available for preorder through several major retailers.

Interestingly, the cover promotes Perry as “WWE Legend Lana.” Perry signed a WWE Legends deal in April 2025 after previously spending nearly eight years with the company.

Bulletproof Angel centers around Reagan Ashe, a young CIA operative embarking on her first undercover assignment in Russia. Ashe poses as the girlfriend of a mafia boss while attempting to prevent an arms deal that would place next-generation military technology in the hands of a terrorist group.

After a firefight compromises her cover, the code needed to unlock a superweapon known as the Skeleton Key is destroyed — but not before Ashe memorizes it. Disavowed and hunted through Moscow, she is eventually rescued by retired spy Bex, who is revealed to be her estranged mother.

Perry first announced the project in July 2025. The novel became the launch title for a book-to-film initiative from Paradigm designed to pair athletes with established authors. Ian Kleinert brokered the publishing deal, while Richie Kern and Nick LoPiccolo are handling film and television rights.

At the time of the announcement, Perry discussed her enthusiasm for the project.

“I’ve always been drawn to stories of espionage, betrayal, and resilience, and building a world around two powerful female operatives was a dream,” Perry said. “Blake is an incredible partner, and Bulletproof Angel is just the beginning.”

Northcott also praised Perry’s storytelling abilities.

“CJ has a sharp creative instinct and a cinematic sense of story. She’s a true storyteller,” Northcott said.

Northcott is an established Canadian author whose 2013 debut Arena Mode earned a British Science Fiction Association award nomination. Her other work includes The North Valley Grimoire, as well as writing projects involving Catwoman for DC, Barbarella for Dynamite and Echoes from the Void with Evanescence singer Amy Lee.

Perry debuted in WWE as Lana in October 2013, initially serving as Rusev’s manager. She remained with the company until her release in June 2021 and later appeared in AEW between September and December 2023.

Since signing a WWE Legends deal in 2025, Perry has also indicated that she intends to return to professional wrestling on the independent scene as a manager.

“I will be returning back to professional wrestling and I’m going to be hitting the indie scene,” Perry said during an appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring earlier this year.

Perry has also ventured into stand-up comedy, performing her first show in Los Angeles in March.

No book signing appearances or promotional tour dates for Bulletproof Angel have been announced as of this writing.