New Details On The Butcher Andy Williams’ Medical Emergency Before His Passing

New details have emerged regarding the medical emergency that preceded the passing of former AEW star Andy Williams, better known to wrestling fans as The Butcher.

As previously reported, Williams suffered a medical emergency following a tag team match at Saturday night’s Enjoy Wrestling event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was later transported to Allegheny General Hospital, where he passed away at the age of 48.

Enjoy Wrestling co-owner Kurt Hackimer provided KDKA-TV reporter Ricky Sayer with a detailed account of what happened following Williams’ match.

“Andy collapsed at ringside after his match on Saturday and hit his head on the floor. We carried him to the side where he was attended to by the two doctors we have on staff.

I called for an ambulance. At this time, he was conscious but unresponsive. His condition worsened quickly and his pulse faded. Called 911 again to provide an update and were informed that the police were about to arrive.

We ended the event and asked the audience to leave. Doctors administered CPR and utilized an AED provided by the police until the ambulance arrived.

He was taken to Allegheny General Hospital at around 9:45PM and we were informed of his passing by his tag team partner, Jesse Guilleman, shortly after midnight.

Medics on site indicated that the symptoms were consistent with a cardiac event, but we were told that the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.”

Hackimer’s statement makes clear that an official cause of death has not yet been determined, with the results of an autopsy still pending.

Williams was best known to wrestling fans for his run in AEW as The Butcher, where he regularly teamed with The Blade after debuting for the promotion in 2019. Outside wrestling, Williams was also a founding member and longtime guitarist for the band Every Time I Die.