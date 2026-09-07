Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Opening Segment, Matches And More

The road to WWE Money in the Bank 2026 officially begins tonight.

WWE Raw airs live at 8/7c on Netflix from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, and the early internal spoiler lineup has surfaced ahead of the September 7 episode.

According to the rundown, The Vision is scheduled to open tonight’s broadcast following the group’s eventful night at WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta.

Bron Breakker will then compete in the first men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match, facing Rey Mysterio and Ethan Page in a Triple Threat match.

Breakker enters the qualifier less than 24 hours after his match against Oba Femi ended via disqualification following the return of Bronson Reed. Reed subsequently joined Breakker in attacking Femi, and later shared a photo of the reunited Vision featuring himself, Breakker, Logan Paul, Austin Theory and Maxxine Dupri.

The first women’s Money in the Bank qualifier is also scheduled, with Sol Ruca, Lyra Valkyria and Dupri battling for a place in the ladder match.

Bayley has also been rumored for a potential return on tonight’s show after being absent from WWE television since July. Given her previous issues with Valkyria, her possible return could add another element to the women’s qualifier, although there is currently no confirmation that she will become involved in the match.

Joe Hendry is scheduled for singles competition against JD McDonagh, while Liv Morgan will defend the WWE Women’s World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer.

The Usos are also listed for a segment later in the broadcast.

The early internal WWE Raw rundown, in order, is as follows:

The Vision opening segment

Money in the Bank Qualifier: Bron Breakker vs. Ethan Page vs. Rey Mysterio

Money in the Bank Qualifier: Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Maxxine Dupri

Joe Hendry vs. JD McDonagh

WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer

The Usos segment

As always with internal rundowns, the lineup and order remain subject to change before or during the live broadcast.