Cody Rhodes Pays Tribute To The Butcher Andy Williams Following His Passing

Cody Rhodes has paid tribute to Andy Williams, better known to wrestling fans as The Butcher, following his passing at the age of 48.

Williams passed away after suffering a medical emergency following a tag team match at Saturday night’s Enjoy Wrestling event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Speaking with Fox News, Rhodes reflected on his connection to Williams and recalled helping introduce The Butcher, The Blade and The Bunny to AEW television in 2019.

“When I was away from WWE, I actually — him and Blade (also known as Pepper Parks) and Bunny — we had recruited them to do this really fun debut. He came up under the ring and they beat me up, and I definitely didn’t get to spend near enough time with him as a person. But all the things you’re hearing about him in terms of how warm and charismatic and interesting — not a guy that needed the gig, he had another gig, and super cultured and intelligent. And again, The Butcher — you see this big, just the mustache and the tattoos and the muscles. Maybe if you had judged that book by its cover, you wouldn’t know how truly special, intelligent, artistic, and beautiful of a person that he was.

I didn’t get to be around him near enough, but I’m really glad I was part of bringing him into that moment and, I wish everyone around him thinking about them, and wish them the best. And they’re very much in my heart today. I told Brandi about that this morning and just such a shock, so young. Beautiful person, and he leaves behind multiple locker rooms of people that he touched, that all of them 100% have a good memory and a good story about him.”

The Butcher, The Blade and The Bunny made their AEW debut by emerging from underneath the ring and attacking Rhodes on the November 27, 2019 episode of Dynamite.

Rhodes’ comments highlighted Williams’ personality away from his intimidating on-screen presentation, describing him as intelligent, artistic and someone who left a lasting impression on the locker rooms he was part of.

Williams remained associated with AEW through 2026 while also continuing to wrestle on the independent scene. Outside professional wrestling, he was a founding member and longtime guitarist for the band Every Time I Die.