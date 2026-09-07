Bronson Reed Reveals Nearly 100-Pound Weight Loss Following WWE Return

Bronson Reed has opened up about his dramatic physical transformation after making his return to WWE television at Sunday Night’s Main Event.

Following the show, WWE released footage documenting Reed’s training in the days leading up to his comeback. During the video, Reed revealed that he expects to weigh around 265 to 270 pounds, compared to 365 pounds when he returned to WWE in late 2022. “By the time I’m back, I’ll probably be around 270, 265, 270 pounds. And at my heaviest, when I came back to WWE at the end of 2022, I was 365 pounds. So you’re looking at about a 90- to 100-pound difference since then to now. So in the last three, four years, I feel like if you don’t evolve, you die. So especially in this business, you have to keep moving with the times.”

Reed explained that watching wrestling during his absence helped motivate him, particularly with the knowledge that other wrestlers are constantly competing for opportunities. “And I’m watching wrestling all the time, and I think that puts me in the mood to have a target and a goal of what I want to do. I even think of it as someone’s taking my spot, you know what I mean? So I need to make sure I’m on top of my game. In this business, people will take your spot straight away, and that’s just how it is. You have to be prepared for that. So that’s sort of the mindset.”

Despite losing significant weight, Reed made it clear that he has no intention of abandoning the destructive style that has defined his WWE character. “Something that I bring to WWE that I don’t think anyone else really does is, like, those big monster movie moments, you know, the chaos that people can’t predict. So I think you’re going to see some, like, crazy stuff when I come back. I like to be the guy that can bully the other wrestlers. So if you saw me famously take Roman’s shoes, I’m going to start taking more things from people because I can. And not just that, I have The Vision to back me up as well. So I think a lot of people think I might go the other way, but you’ll see in due time.”

Reed also addressed the work he put into preparing for his return. “So what you just saw was the hard work that I’ve been putting in while I’ve been gone. I was once told everything you’ve ever wanted is on the other side of discomfort. So I’ve been pushing myself day and night to make sure I’m at my best. And next time you see me, I’m putting everyone on the roster on notice because when Bronson Reed comes back, it’s on site.”

Reed made his comeback during the Bron Breakker vs. Oba Femi match at Sunday Night’s Main Event, attacking Femi and reuniting with The Vision.

After the show, Reed shared a photo alongside Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Austin Theory and Maxxine Dupri, declaring, “The Vision is whole.”