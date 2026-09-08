My Chemical Romance Pays Tribute To The Butcher Andy Williams During Concert

As reported by PWMania.com, AEW alumnus Andy “The Butcher” Williams recently passed away after collapsing at an independent wrestling event. He was 48 years old.

Williams has received numerous tributes from the wrestling community, but he was also known in the heavy metal scene as a member of the band “Every Time I Die,” which he helped found in 1998 and remained with until their breakup in 2022. The band had a notable connection with My Chemical Romance, as their frontman, Gerard Way, contributed backing vocals to Every Time I Die’s 2005 song “Kill the Music.”

In a recent TikTok post by garrettharer, My Chemical Romance dedicated their performance of “Boy Division” to Williams during a show in Phoenix. Before beginning the song, Way stated, “This one’s for The Butcher.”