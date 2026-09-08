WWE RAW Results – September 7, 2026

Location: Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Commentary Team: Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

WWE presented Monday Night Raw live from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, on September 7, 2026.

The show featured Liv Morgan defending the Women’s World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer, men’s and women’s Money in the Bank qualifying matches, and escalating tensions between The Bloodline and 946.

The Usos arrived at the arena carrying a steel pipe and baseball bat as the broadcast began.

The Vision Celebrates Bronson Reed’s Return

Bron Breakker opened the show alongside The Vision and declared that the group was now complete and ran WWE.

Breakker mocked the crowd for chanting for Oba Femi and said Femi was not medically cleared following the previous night’s attack. He credited his “brother” and best friend, Bronson Reed, with helping him establish himself as WWE’s future at Sunday Night’s Main Event.

Reed said Femi had believed he was untouchable until being hit with four Tsunamis. He claimed to have put “The Ruler” in the hospital and declared there was no longer a place for him on Monday nights.

Logan Paul demanded more respect for Reed and himself before boasting that a group featuring the World Tag Team Champions, Reed, Paul and Maxxine Dupri was unfairly powerful.

Austin Theory said The Vision was only beginning to collect championship gold. He promised to qualify for Money in the Bank later in the show before introducing Dupri as his “Vision Queen.”

Dupri praised Theory as WWE’s hottest, most talented and tenacious Superstar. Theory then noticed Akira Tozawa and challenged him to another fight.

Tozawa revealed that Theory would not be facing him. Otis then charged toward the ring.

Austin Theory vs. Otis

Otis clotheslined Austin Theory before the bell and launched him across the ring with two Biel throws.

Theory avoided a charge and drove Otis into the turnbuckles before catching him with a rolling lariat. He followed with strikes and attempted a vertical suplex, but Otis blocked it and delivered one of his own.

Theory responded with a running crossbody for a two-count and applied a front facelock. Otis powered free and took Theory down with a running body block.

Theory escaped a bodyslam and retreated outside, but Otis followed and flattened him with another body block.

After the commercial break, Otis countered a rolling dropkick with a lariat. He followed with a discus back elbow, powerslam and prepared for the Caterpillar.

Bronson Reed suddenly entered and crushed Otis with a running senton, forcing the disqualification.

Winner: Otis via disqualification

Reed delivered two elbow drops before The Vision surrounded Otis. Tozawa jumped onto Breakker’s back, but Breakker threw him aside and delivered the Super Spear.

The group demolished Tozawa in the corner before Reed finished him with Jagged Edge.

Despite not being medically cleared, Oba Femi then made his way toward the ring. He shoved producer Petey Williams aside and attacked The Vision.

Femi clotheslined Breakker and exchanged strikes with Reed before delivering several running uppercuts. He sent Breakker over the top rope but became distracted by Logan Paul.

Femi absorbed two chair shots from Theory and punched the chair from his hands before throwing Theory across the ring with the Pizza Toss.

Breakker then Speared Femi, allowing Reed to hit a body avalanche and running senton. Reed delivered two Tsunamis, but Femi again attempted to stand.

Breakker hit another Spear, and Reed followed with one final Tsunami.

A mysterious “946” vignette aired.

Jacob Fatu Urges The Usos to Remain Patient

The Usos encountered Jacob Fatu backstage and announced their intention to call out 946.

Fatu cautioned against rushing into a confrontation. He believed the group was deliberately provoking them and noted that while The Bloodline dominated WWE, 946 came from an environment where they had nothing to lose.

Fatu said he understood the group’s mentality because they came from the same part of the Bay Area. He urged The Usos to remain patient and allow their opponents to make the next move.

Jimmy Uso wanted to fight immediately, but Jey asked Fatu to call the play. Fatu instructed them to lie low and continue discussing the strategy privately.

Jimmy was visibly unhappy with the decision.

Becky Lynch Offers Stephanie Vaquer Her Help

Becky Lynch approached Stephanie Vaquer in the locker room and attempted to repair their strained relationship.

Lynch said Vaquer could return to Chile as Women’s World Champion with her help or return home empty-handed because she was too proud to accept assistance.

Becky argued that either woman could defeat Liv Morgan individually, but The Judgment Day’s numbers remained a problem. She proposed helping Vaquer win the title in exchange for receiving the first championship opportunity.

Vaquer said she respected Lynch but had always fought her battles alone. She explained that whenever she trusted someone, that person eventually betrayed her.

Although Vaquer refused to ask for assistance, Lynch warned her that she would return to Chile as a loser.

Bron Breakker Attacks The Miz, Kit Wilson and Matt Mathews

Jackie Redmond interviewed comedian Matt Mathews, who spoke about being a fan of WWE’s Attitude Era.

The Miz and Kit Wilson interrupted, with Miz presenting another lesson from “The Miz Method”: airtime must be earned.

On the 20th anniversary of his WWE in-ring debut, Miz complained that television time was being given to an Alabama comedian. Wilson accused Mathews of being toxic for disrespecting the veteran.

When Mathews joked that he thought Miz had retired, Miz threw him over the barricade. Mathews responded with a headscissors takedown to Wilson, but Miz dropped him with the Skull-Crushing Finale.

Bron Breakker then arrived for his Money in the Bank qualifier and delivered a double Spear to Miz and Wilson. He entered the ring and Speared Mathews twice more.

Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Bron Breakker vs. Ethan Page vs. Rey Mysterio

Ethan Page attempted to form an alliance with Bron Breakker, but Breakker immediately punched him and took control with knee strikes and a hip toss.

Rey Mysterio jumped onto Breakker’s back, while Page attempted to overwhelm him with punches. Breakker fought both opponents off and hit Page with a German suplex.

Mysterio caught Breakker with a flying hurricanrana before sending him shoulder-first into the ring post with a headscissors takedown.

Page turned his attention to Mysterio and attempted Ego’s Edge, but Rey countered with a hurricanrana into the middle rope.

Mysterio prepared for the 619, only for Breakker to intervene and launch him into the ringside barricade. Breakker followed with a Northern Lights suplex over the ropes and a flying lariat across the announce table.

Mysterio recovered with the West Coast Pop from the barricade, but Page regained control following the commercial break and delivered Ego’s Edge for a two-count.

Page later sent Mysterio into Breakker before delivering a big boot. Breakker responded with a double-knee gutbuster.

Breakker attempted his wraparound Spear, but Page and Mysterio sent him shoulder-first into the steel steps.

Mysterio ran through Page with a seated senton, headscissors takedown and Cazadora bulldog. Page survived and countered a dropkick with a pop-up powerslam.

Mysterio sent Page into the ropes and connected with the 619, but Breakker again interfered. Page then placed Mysterio on his shoulders, allowing Breakker to deliver a double Frankensteiner.

Breakker clotheslined Page outside before hitting Mysterio with the Super Spear to qualify for the ladder match.

Winner and Qualified for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Bron Breakker

WWE announced that the Mr. T: Untold documentary would premiere on Netflix the following day.

PENTA Addresses Roman Reigns

PENTA acknowledged Roman Reigns’ accomplishments and expressed respect for the World Heavyweight Champion, but said he did not fear him.

He admitted that defeating Reigns appeared impossible to many people, but argued that he had made the impossible possible throughout his career.

PENTA said returning to Mexico City meant everything because he would be competing in front of his family, his people and his country.

He warned Reigns that he would not merely be facing one wrestler—he would be facing an entire country supporting PENTA.

PENTA promised an unforgettable fight and said Mexico and the rest of the world would remember it as his night because he had “Cero Miedo.”

Tessitore and Barrett then revisited Lyra Valkyria’s interference in Raquel Rodriguez’s Women’s Intercontinental Championship defense against Sol Ruca.

A vignette featuring Lola Vice aired.

Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Maxxine Dupri

Sol Ruca immediately took Lyra Valkyria down before Maxxine Dupri attempted a quick pin.

Valkyria and Dupri briefly worked together to clothesline Ruca outside. They then turned on each other and exchanged takedowns until Ruca returned with a senton.

Ruca drove Valkyria into the turnbuckles and targeted her left knee. She followed with a curb stomp into the corner, shotgun Meteora and sit-out X-Factor for a two-count.

Valkyria dragged Ruca from the ropes and took control with stomps and a swinging neckbreaker.

Dupri reentered with a Perfect Plex and step-up leg drop. Valkyria answered by suplexing Dupri onto Ruca for a nearfall.

Following the commercial break, Dupri wiped out both opponents with a flying crossbody. Ruca responded with a springboard crossbody before delivering diving elbows, a backstabber and double missile dropkick.

Ruca hit Dupri with a running knee strike, but Dupri kicked out. Ruca attempted the Sol Snatcher until Valkyria intervened, leading Ruca to drive her into the turnbuckle support.

Dupri connected with a bridging electric-chair drop, but Valkyria broke the count. Valkyria then hit a tornado DDT and attempted Night Wing, only for Dupri to counter with a DDT and reverse-DDT combination.

Valkyria eventually delivered Night Wing to Dupri, but Bayley pulled the referee from the ring.

Ruca used the distraction to hit Valkyria with the Sol Snatcher and secure the victory.

Winner and Qualified for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Sol Ruca

Bayley entered the ring after the match and attacked Valkyria. She delivered a running knee and an Attitude Adjustment on the floor before clearing the announce table.

Bayley attempted to powerbomb Valkyria through the table, but Valkyria escaped through the crowd.

946 Taunts The Bloodline

Royce Keys sent a message to The Bloodline from the parking lot and challenged Jacob Fatu to “let the two bitches off their leashes.”

Jimmy Uso wanted to confront 946 immediately, while Jey was angered by Keys’ insult.

Fatu again advised against walking into the parking lot, believing more blood would be spilled if they followed the group’s plan. He asked The Usos to trust him, but Jimmy slammed his steel pipe onto the floor in frustration.

A music video then aired featuring Joe Hendry insulting JD McDonagh. The song portrayed McDonagh’s mother falling in love with a Funko Pop.

Joe Hendry vs. JD McDonagh

JD McDonagh headbutted Joe Hendry during their opening exchange and immediately targeted his left leg with a chop block, elbow drops and an inverted dragon screw.

McDonagh continued attacking the hamstring before catching Hendry with a slingshot double stomp.

Hendry attempted the Hit Single, but McDonagh avoided it and maintained control with forearm strikes.

Hendry eventually fought back with punches and a fallaway slam before performing his signature spin.

McDonagh stopped the comeback with a back elbow and headbutt. Je’Von Evans’ music then played, and Evans appeared wearing a custom JD McDonagh Funko Pop head.

Evans repeatedly headbutted Dominik Mysterio at ringside. Inside the ring, Hendry avoided McDonagh’s moonsault and delivered the Sound Effect for the victory.

Winner: Joe Hendry

Liv Morgan Provokes Becky Lynch

Following a video package for the Women’s World Championship match, Liv Morgan encountered Becky Lynch backstage.

Morgan asked whether Becky was finally taking her advice and returning home to be a mother. She admitted she had wondered whether Lynch would partner with Stephanie Vaquer to take her out but remembered that Becky was selfish and disliked by everyone.

Morgan also insulted Lynch’s husband before promising to prove once again why she considered herself the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time.

Lynch walked away visibly frustrated.

Paul Heyman Questions The Vision

Paul Heyman met with The Vision backstage after their second attack on Oba Femi.

Heyman embraced Bronson Reed and praised him for conducting important business during his first two nights back from injury.

Breakker declared Femi finished and said Reed’s return had secured WWE’s future. Heyman agreed that The Vision ran the show before asking one question: “Why is Oba Femi still breathing?”

Heyman sighed and walked away.

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer pursued Liv Morgan around ringside after the champion attempted to play mind games with her.

Vaquer controlled the early action with strikes, a spinning kick, headbutt and belly-to-back suplex. Morgan blocked the Devil’s Kiss and retreated outside, but Vaquer followed with a diving crossbody from the apron.

Morgan took control during the commercial break and delivered a running hip attack, high knee and shotgun dropkick for two.

The champion followed with the Three Amigos and an enzuigiri, but Vaquer responded with a big boot and repeated headbutts.

Morgan hit a Codebreaker, only for Vaquer to answer with a powerslam and Slop Drop for a nearfall.

Vaquer later delivered a dragon screw from the corner, the Devil’s Kiss and shotgun Meteora. Morgan escaped to the apron and drove Vaquer face-first into the middle rope.

Vaquer blocked a sunset flip powerbomb and delivered a double-knee drop on the apron. She sent Morgan into the barricade before clearing the announce table and hitting another Devil’s Kiss on top of it.

Back inside, Vaquer connected with a flying crossbody for two. Morgan later stopped her on the turnbuckles and hit a sunset flip powerbomb for another nearfall.

Vaquer recovered and delivered a superplex followed by the SVB, but Morgan kicked out.

Morgan avoided another shotgun Meteora and connected with a flying Codebreaker. She attempted Oblivion, but Vaquer countered with a superkick and double-underhook lungblower.

As Vaquer prepared for Vaquer Inferno, Roxanne Perez distracted the referee. Raquel Rodriguez then shoved Vaquer from the top turnbuckle.

The referee noticed Rodriguez’s involvement and ejected her from ringside. Becky Lynch appeared and pulled Rodriguez from the apron before sending her into the steel steps.

Perez handed Morgan the Women’s World Championship and fled from Lynch. Morgan struck Vaquer with the title and followed with Oblivion to retain.

Winner and STILL WWE Women’s World Champion: Liv Morgan

A vignette aired promoting Big Cass.

Matches Announced for Raw in Mexico City

WWE announced the following matches for next week’s Raw from Mexico City:

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns vs. PENTA

Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan in a Women’s Money in the Bank qualifier

Je’Von Evans vs. Big Cass vs. Austin Theory in a Men’s Money in the Bank qualifier

946 Destroys The Usos’ Car

The Usos told Jacob Fatu they were abandoning his strategy because they had spent the entire night hiding. They declared themselves the captains and headed to the ring.

Jimmy announced that The Usos had arrived in Birmingham. Jey acknowledged that 946 had caught them off guard twice but promised it would not happen for a third time.

The Usos challenged any three members of 946 to confront The Bloodline in the ring.

Footage then showed 946 attacking and incapacitating security guards in the parking lot.

Royce Keys addressed The Bloodline beside The Usos’ rental car and claimed to have called the winning play. OTM began demolishing the vehicle before Keys set it on fire.

Keys warned that nobody was safe as Jacob Fatu angrily berated The Usos for ignoring his instructions.

Additional explosions erupted from the burning car as Raw went off the air.