Blake Monroe Has Something New Planned For Her WWE Entrance

Blake Monroe has teased that a new WWE entrance is on the way to replace her signature mirror presentation.

Monroe’s elaborate mirror entrance became a recognizable part of “The Glamour” presentation, but she confirmed back in June that it had been retired for good.

After a fan recently expressed disappointment on social media about the mirror no longer being part of her entrance, Monroe suggested she already has something even better planned. “I got something better,” Monroe responded. “Don’t you worry.”

Monroe accompanied the message with a smirk-kiss emoji, although she stopped short of revealing exactly what fans can expect from her updated presentation.

The tease comes as Monroe’s rivalry with Giulia continues to escalate on WWE SmackDown.

Monroe had been scheduled to face Giulia in what would have marked her main roster in-ring debut, but the match was postponed after Monroe attacked her rival one week earlier.

The two subsequently came to blows backstage, with Giulia gaining the upper hand and delivering the Arrivederci to Monroe, sending her crashing down the entrance ramp.

With their rivalry continuing and Monroe promising an upgrade to her presentation, fans may not have to wait much longer to see what “The Glamour” has planned for her new entrance.