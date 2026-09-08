Bron Breakker And Sol Ruca Qualify For WWE Money In The Bank

Bron Breakker and Sol Ruca have become the first two wrestlers to qualify for the 2026 WWE Money in the Bank ladder matches.

Both earned their spots during the September 7 episode of WWE Raw from Birmingham, Alabama, as the road to next month’s premium live event officially got underway.

Breakker punched his ticket to Money in the Bank by defeating Rey Mysterio and Ethan Page in a Triple Threat qualifier.

Late in the match, Breakker connected with a Frankensteiner on Page while Page had Mysterio positioned on his shoulders. Breakker then delivered a Spear to Mysterio and scored the three-count to become the first man to qualify for this year’s ladder match.

Ruca secured her place in the women’s Money in the Bank match later in the evening, although Bayley’s surprise WWE return had a major impact on the result.

Lyra Valkyria appeared to have the qualifier won after hitting Maxxine Dupri with Nightwing, but Bayley suddenly pulled the referee out of the ring before the official could complete the three-count.

The interference gave Ruca the opening she needed to catch Valkyria with the Sol Snatcher and secure the victory.

Bayley wasn’t finished after costing Valkyria the match. She attacked her former rival and delivered Nightwing to Valkyria on the floor before beginning to clear off the announce table. Valkyria managed to escape before Bayley could do any further damage.

WWE also confirmed that Money in the Bank qualifying matches will continue on the September 14 episode of Raw from Mexico City, Mexico.

Kelani Jordan, Raquel Rodriguez and Lola Vice will compete in a women’s qualifier, while Je’Von Evans, Big Cass and Austin Theory will battle for another spot in the men’s ladder match.

Also announced for next week’s Raw, Chad Gable will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Dragon Lee, while Roman Reigns puts the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Penta.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 takes place Saturday, October 10, from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.