Tuesday, September 8, 2026
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Chelsea Green Lands Role In Upcoming Film “We Could Be Heroes”

By
James Hetfield
-
Chelsea Green
Chelsea Green | Credit: WWE

WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green has secured a role in the upcoming comedy-adventure film titled “We Could Be Heroes,” according to Deadline.

The film, produced by Golden Boy, LLC, is being filmed in Ontario, Canada. Green will be part of a cast that includes Ron Perlman, Mark Elias, Peter Facinelli, Humberly Gonzalez, Damian Romeo, Sean Bensen, Pat Roach, Jason Mewes, and newcomer Serena Wang.

Here is what director Paul Emami said about the upcoming film:

“We Could Be Heroes is ultimately a story about ordinary people finding themselves in extraordinary circumstances. There is a lot of comedy in the film, but underneath that is a story about friendship, courage, and discovering that you may be capable of more than you ever imagined.”

Green is set to defend her title for the first time this Friday on SmackDown. She received medical clearance last Friday and will now face Nia Jax in Mexico City on September 11th.

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