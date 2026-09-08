AJ Styles Explains Why WrestleMania 35 Match With Randy Orton Was Overlooked

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles appeared on WWE Retrospective to discuss various topics, including his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35 and why he believes it was overlooked.

Styles said, “Now this match, it was good. But most don’t remember it because nobody was making noise. Because in this match, they were being blinded by the lights. Why were they being blinded? Because I do believe we were either second or first, but that got changed because Brock wanted to go. And so apparently we follow the rules of Brock Lesnar when it comes to deciding who goes first or second.”

On Orton:

“You’ve heard what other guys have said about Randy and about how smooth this stuff is, and it’s all true. That’s why he’s been there for so long; he just gets it. You know, Randy’s a massive human being too, he’s not small. And this right here where he’s going up for the superplex, which is a Randy Orton thing. When we land, I don’t know how I landed or why I landed in this particular way, but he is about to murder my SI joint, to the point where I couldn’t walk the next day. Yeah, I’m hurting. Not that bad though, because adrenaline is a thing.”

On his assessment of the match:

“It was a really good match, but again, if you don’t have the crowd, you don’t have the match. And they, again, couldn’t see it.”

You can check out Styles’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)