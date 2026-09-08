Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the updated lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

The event is set to begin at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

In a Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans will face WWE World Tag Team Champion “The Pressure” Austin Theory and Big Cass. Additionally, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan, The Judgment Day’s WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez, and Lola Vice will compete in a Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match.

Previously announced for the show, The Bloodline’s WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns will defend his title against Penta. Furthermore, WWE Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable will defend his title against Dragon Lee.

Join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET (7 PM CT) for complete live coverage of WWE RAW results.