AJ Styles Calls Logan Paul Possibly WWE’s “Best Celebrity Athlete” Ever

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles appeared on WWE Retrospective to discuss various topics, including Logan Paul’s work in the company.

Styles said, “Logan Paul’s an athlete, make no mistake about it. This guy does some incredible stuff. The first time I actually met him, I tried to give him a compliment, and he didn’t know how to take it. So I was like, ‘Man, just take it and just say thank you.’ But then getting to know him, really good guy, really hard worker. I mean, constantly working, brain always thinking about something different. I was very impressed with his work ethic, not just in the ring, but in everything that he does. It’s a lot. He may have been our best — listen, I’m stepping out and I’m going to say this. He may have been the best celebrity athlete we’ve ever brought in. As far as when it comes to the ring, he did some pretty amazing stuff to not be a wrestler. There’s something about him and his face, people wanted to really hurt him. It’s kind of like the Miz. They just have a face that people want to hit, and Logan Paul is no different.”

On Paul’s athleticism:

“Honestly, I had no idea how big he was. Not only is Logan a boxer — because he is, he can box — he’s also a really good collegiate wrestler, he can wrestle. A lot of people don’t know that. So he can handle himself. Logan trying to make himself different and being athletic. I think that had a lot to do with some of the — it’s not necessarily the same moves, but the same mannerisms that we had. A lot of people just think he’s this little pushover guy who whines and cries. Nah, he can probably take care of himself pretty easily, actually.”

You can check out Styles’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)