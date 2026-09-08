Tommaso Ciampa Reveals How He Went Completely Unrecognized During WWE Hiatus

AEW star Tommaso Ciampa recently appeared on “Under The Mat” with Simon Miller, where he discussed several topics.

He talked about how he went clean-shaven in 2018 while recovering from surgery. During his recovery, he took some time away to go on a cruise with his family, describing it as the greatest seven days of his life because no one recognized him.

Ciampa said, “Well, I will say this. I shaved it about a year or two prior to that (2018) because I had a surgery, maybe a hip or something, whatever it was. We were going on a cruise, the family and I, and I said, this is a good opportunity. I don’t have to be in a ring for at least six months. I shaved it right before the cruise. Didn’t get recognized once. The greatest seven days of my life.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)