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Tommaso Ciampa Reveals How He Went Completely Unrecognized During WWE Hiatus

By
James Hetfield
-
Tommaso Ciampa
Tommaso Ciampa | AEW

AEW star Tommaso Ciampa recently appeared on “Under The Mat” with Simon Miller, where he discussed several topics.

He talked about how he went clean-shaven in 2018 while recovering from surgery. During his recovery, he took some time away to go on a cruise with his family, describing it as the greatest seven days of his life because no one recognized him.

Ciampa said, “Well, I will say this. I shaved it about a year or two prior to that (2018) because I had a surgery, maybe a hip or something, whatever it was. We were going on a cruise, the family and I, and I said, this is a good opportunity. I don’t have to be in a ring for at least six months. I shaved it right before the cruise. Didn’t get recognized once. The greatest seven days of my life.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)

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